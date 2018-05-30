David Wagner has signed a new deal with Huddersfield Town.
The German head coach has put pen to paper on a three-year contract, which will keep him at the John Smith's Stadium until 2021.
First-team assistants Christoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes have also signed new deals with the West Yorkshire side.
The trio steered Town to the Premier League in their first season at the helm, before clinching survival in the club's first top-flight season in 45 years.
The re-signing of Town's backroom staff comes hot on the heels of Olaf Rebbe joining the Terriers as sporting director, with the club now ready to make moves in the summer transfer window.
Comment: Time to focus on the future
Here’s what football writer Blake Welton has made of Wagner’s new deal at Huddersfield Town:
Thankfully any hint of a summer of uncertainty with reams and reams of national press speculation can now be put to bed once and for all and everyone can concentrate on what really matters – another successful Premier League campaign for Huddersfield Town.
The deal also crucially involves contract extensions for Assistant Christoph Buhler and First Team Coach Andrew Hughes – meaning the stability so crucial to the club’s continued success remains ensured.
Pre-season friendly trips to Accrington and Austria also reinforce the idea it is very much ‘business as usual’ with the added ideology that if ‘it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’
One year today...
The boss has signed his new contract on the anniversary of these celebrations...
There is risk, but this is the right direction
That’s what Dean Hoyle had to say when David Wagner was revealed as the new Town boss in November, 2015.
Here are the full quotes from that critical day in Town’s history:
I’m sure the events of the last 48 hours, coupled with the appointment of an overseas head coach new to English football, will have surprised many people.
There is definitely an element of risk to this, but that can be managed and I firmly believe this is the right direction for the club to go in. I hope this appointment will reinvigorate us, bring excitement and allow us to make a big stride forward.
Making changes
Here’s what the boss had to say about making changes at Town when he first joined the club.
Think they may have worked...
Wagner's first press conference
This seems like a long time ago now...
Wagner's Town signings
Wagner stats
The boss has overseen an unbelievably successful spell as Huddersfield Town boss.
Here is his Town career in numbers:
- 130 matches played
- 49 won
- 28 drawn
- 53 lost
- 37.7% win rate
Add to that one promotion to the Premier League and one season of survival, as well as a handful of personal accolades including the 2016/17 Championship Manager of the Year award.
Wagner speaks
Here’s what the boss had to say on signing his new deal.
The decision to extend my stay at this club was not a difficult one.
The relationship Christoph, Andy and I have with Dean, the rest of the board, the staff and the supporters is special. We’ve achieved some incredible things together in two and a half years and now I’m excited about the future.
We still have a lot of work to do as we adapt to life in the Premier League, but this club and its people have the ambition, desire and attitude to take this challenge on.
Finally, a message to Huddersfield Town fans everywhere. Thank you for the support you have shown us and the players since I joined the club; it’s been such a big factor in the success we’ve enjoyed.
Oliver Kay
The Times journalist Oliver Kay has his say on the new contract - and the “extraordinary job” Wagner has done.
Early reaction
Unbridled joy from the Town fans...
Wagner signs new deal
It’s the day every Town fan has been waiting for!
David Wagner, Christoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes have all signed new three-year deals at the John Smith’s Stadium!
Here’s everything you need to know about the deals, along with some quotes from the man himself and owner Dean Hoyle.