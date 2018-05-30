David Wagner has signed a new deal with Huddersfield Town.

The German head coach has put pen to paper on a three-year contract, which will keep him at the John Smith's Stadium until 2021.

First-team assistants Christoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes have also signed new deals with the West Yorkshire side.

The trio steered Town to the Premier League in their first season at the helm, before clinching survival in the club's first top-flight season in 45 years.

The re-signing of Town's backroom staff comes hot on the heels of Olaf Rebbe joining the Terriers as sporting director, with the club now ready to make moves in the summer transfer window.

Here we will bring you all the breaking news and reaction following the head coach and his team committing their futures to Town.