Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of tomorrow evening's Premier League clash at home to Liverpool FC (kick-off 8pm).

The German head coach will be looking to get back to winning ways after collecting just three points in their last six league games.

However, he will be up against with best friend Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday night with the Reds boss also looking for a reaction after two successive defeats.

Their shock Premier League defeat against Swansea City was followed up by being unceremoniously dumped out of the cup against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Wagner is expected to provide the latest update on Danny Williams and Terence Kongolo who both picked up knocks in the 1-1 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference courtesy of Wayne Ankers, with Blake Welton and Ash Bahrami down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.