Huddersfield Town take on Birmingham City tomorrow evening in an FA Cup fourth round replay.

Town drew the first match against the Blues at the John Smith's Stadium, with ex-Town loanee Lukas Jutkiewicz netting an equaliser to cancel out Steve Mounie's opening strike.

Both sides are likely to make changes heading into the clash, with both the Terriers and Birmingham embroiled in relegation scraps in their respective leagues.

Despite Town being a division above Birmingham, the Blues are fancied by a number of bookies at St Andrew's largely down to the recent records of both teams.

Town have not won in five matches, claiming just one draw in that run, while Steve Cotterill's men have claimed five wins in their last eight matches in all competitions.

Here we'll bring you live updates as David Wagner previews tomorrow night's match.