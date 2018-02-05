Huddersfield Town take on Birmingham City tomorrow evening in an FA Cup fourth round replay.
Town drew the first match against the Blues at the John Smith's Stadium, with ex-Town loanee Lukas Jutkiewicz netting an equaliser to cancel out Steve Mounie's opening strike.
Both sides are likely to make changes heading into the clash, with both the Terriers and Birmingham embroiled in relegation scraps in their respective leagues.
Despite Town being a division above Birmingham, the Blues are fancied by a number of bookies at St Andrew's largely down to the recent records of both teams.
Town have not won in five matches, claiming just one draw in that run, while Steve Cotterill's men have claimed five wins in their last eight matches in all competitions.
Here we'll bring you live updates as David Wagner previews tomorrow night's match.
Stankovic
If training goes to plan this week he will be involved in the next Under 23 game.
Priorities
The priority was always the same since I arrived.
In the first season to stay up, in the second season to say in the play-offs and now to stay in the Premier League.
Yorkshire managers
I feel for every manager who lost his jobs - for the Yorkshire managers especially.
I wish all of them the best of luck for the future.
Philip Billing
I think he is a big, big talent.
He played 90 minutes against Liverpool on a good level.
He conceded a yellow card very early [against United] and I wanted to finish with 11 players.
He can improve in all areas but he has shown he is an adult.
Bottom three
We should not forget we are three points from 12th position in the table.
This is a good point where we are to go further and to go forward.
I personally like to chase the other teams and be in the position to look ahead and not over your shoulder.
Aaron Mooy
I think he looks fresher in training.
He had some games where he didn’t play it all and had some days off as well.
It was important for him mentally to have some time off and now he looks fresher.
FA Cup
I think we can win this game tomorrow.
If we play on our best and show everything we can show, we have a chance to win tomorrow.
Opportunity
We should not look too far ahead.
It’s all about the cup and Birmingham.
We had our opportunities when we played them and we didn’t use it.
Now we have another opportunity.
Improvement
All of them should show and should like to show that they can perform on a better level than that of the first leg.
Numbers
We have numbers to have a good, competitive squad together with the ability to be successful.
Schindler and Depoitre
Both got a knock and both are not able to train today or tomorrow.
Hopefully they are back in training by Wednesday.
They both have swelling in their ankles which is why they cannot play.
Team selection
It doesn’t look like we have a lot of numbers with the injuries we have at the minute.
Man United in the next round
This is a present you get when you come through - this is a nice present.
We have had this once this season and we’d like to have it again.
Boos
I absolutely understand the boos [from the first game].
Yes, they are a good side and are a big name in the Championship.
We are the Premier League side and we play at home against Birmingham City - we have a lot of respect for what they have done but the expectation is that we win because we are the Premier League side.
Don't panic
Don’t start to overthink situations and don’t start to panic.
We have to show exactly what we like to do and what we have to do.
Wins
Every win can help to give you a better feeling, a better mood, a better atmosphere.
Birmingham
We like to compete, be successful against Birmingham away.
This is the not the easiest occasion, but if we want to play Manchester United again we have to win.
Man United
We were not able to create offensive moments against United but this should not be a surprise.
We can take positives out of this.
I like that the away supporters could see we tried everything.
Injuries
Nothing is really serious, but too serious that Lolo and Schindler are not available for tomorrow.
We are hopeful they will e available for Sunday.
Danny Williams is still out.
