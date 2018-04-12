Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at home to Watford (kick-off 3pm).
After two successive away days, it's a return to the John Smith's Stadium with David Wagner hoping his side can take a massive step towards top-flight survival with victory over the Hornets.
With just five games left to play, the Terriers sit five points and four league places behind this weekend's visitors in sixteenth with Watford coming into the game looking for their first win in five and a first away victory of 2018.
The last time the two sides met earlier in the season saw the Terriers record their joint biggest win of the season – with an Aaron Mooy double and strikes from Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre sealing an emphatic victory.
That's all - Happy April 12
Challenging Mounie to be Town top scorer
JH: He’s been fantastic for us and hopefully he can grab a few more goals to finish top of our scoring target.
Bring on Watford
JH: Perfect and ready to go for Saturday. We know what they’re all about and will be ready.
On talk of an England cap
JH: It would obviously be an honour and shows you are doing something right but you have got to remain focused.
Saturday is an important day
JH: If we win the confidence it will give us could see us kick-on and get over the line.
On the boss
Survival would have echoes of '26
JH: If we stayed up it would be just as big as what the players did in yesteryear.
Hogg to preview Watford game
Premier League is not a level playing field
DW: We are in competition with clubs owned by billionaires and those who own countries.
"Mental strength" is crucial for the fight ahead
DW: Mental strength is crucial for this run-in and if you have the right group and atmosphere in the dressing room then we can be competitive. There is a different psychology to being in the bottom three and you try to make the most negative scenario into a positive - we know we have to fight for survival.
On the Town side that won three 1st Divisions
It’s April 12 - Huddersfield Town Day - which marks the anniversary of the day 92 years ago when Town became champions for the 3rd time in a row.
On Hogg
DW: Hoggy is our proper Terrier; if you have to create a player to demonstrates what a Terrier player is all about, then it’s him. He has the passion and desire to make the hard yards and always changes his borderline. He’s a real leader on the grass.
On Mounie
DW: Steve Mounié is a top class striker, I said this after pre-season. He is a threat; his link up play with Alex Pritchard gets better and better and hopefully he will score some more goals.
On Zanka
DW: He maybe needed a few weeks to adapt but since then he has been unbelievably reliable and is a very good character, smart and intelligent.
Fans have a big part to play tomorrow
DW: If the players need help the supporters need to be there for them.
Another chapter in the fairytale
DW: We want the story of this weekend’s match to have a happy ending.
"The table looks better this week"
DW: The table looks better this week - one less game and one more point over our rivals.
Survival would be "another amazing achievement"
DW: The promotion last season was an unbelievable achievement and to get a second successive season in the Premier League would be another amazing achievement. The experience of last year has helped with this run-in.
Wagner sits down
David Wagner said in an interview this week that talking to the media is the easiest part of his job. He’s looking suitably relaxed today as well.
Hogg back after injury
The club announced that Jonathan Hogg returned to full training yesterday after being forced off in last weekend’s draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.
Is Hogg your player of the season?
Watford fans know what to expect
Welcome
We expect the German at 1pm with Jonathan Hogg believed to be the player to also speak to the press this afternoon.