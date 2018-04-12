Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at home to Watford (kick-off 3pm).

After two successive away days, it's a return to the John Smith's Stadium with David Wagner hoping his side can take a massive step towards top-flight survival with victory over the Hornets.

With just five games left to play, the Terriers sit five points and four league places behind this weekend's visitors in sixteenth with Watford coming into the game looking for their first win in five and a first away victory of 2018.

The last time the two sides met earlier in the season saw the Terriers record their joint biggest win of the season – with an Aaron Mooy double and strikes from Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre sealing an emphatic victory.

Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference courtesy of Ben Abbis with Football Writer Blake Welton and Arash Bahrami down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.