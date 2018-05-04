Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash away to Manchester City (kick-off 1:30pm).
It's the start of a make-or-break week for Huddersfield Town in which their top-flight fate will be determined by the final day of the season next Sunday, May 13.
Last weekend's 2-0 defeat at home to Everton means the Terriers are now just three points from safety with the daunting task of needing points against three of the top six in their final run of games.
And it will get no harder than Pep Guardiola's high-fliers who are looking for one more win to break the record for the most number of points gained in a single Premier League season.
The German head coach is expected to speak about his approach to the crucial week as well as give a fitness update on Tom Ince and the rest of his squad.
What We Learned...
- Tom Ince will face a late fitness test ahead of this weekend’s game against Manchester City but should be fit to face Chelsea on Wednesday evening.
- Wagner acknowledges his side’s Premier League survival battle could go right down to the last game against Arsenal
- However, the mood in the dressing room is one of excitement, not trepidation.
- Focus is key for this week’s games against City, Chelsea and Arsenal.
- Collin Quaner believes every game counts and that this week is probably the biggest of his career so far.
Party Poopers...
Of course, Manchester City are going to lift the title at the end of the game against Town on Sunday...
Career High...
This is the biggest year of my career and the highest level in my career.
This is what we play football for: these experiences and the opportunity to grow .
On a MASSIVE Week...
I’m expecting us to go out there and present ourselves as a group and help each other.
We will go out with no regrets and see where we are at the end.
This is one of the most exciting weeks in our lives and our careers - you feel the energy in your body and the excitement to get out there.
Knowing Your Limits...
We know what we are capable of and we know what we have to do on Sunday.
Looking Forward...
As a team we left the Everton game behind us, it doesn’t make sense to hang in the past. We have learnt and grown from it.
#Unbelievable...
For this club, this town and these fans it would be an unbelievable achievement to stay in this league.
True Underdog Spirit...
No matter who we play in the Premier League we are always the underdog. This is something we have managed in the past and we will manage in the future .
But you can see in the dressing room that the belief is there.
Every Game Counts...
Confident...
On Pep Guardiola...
He has shown in three different countries that at a football club he really can create an atmosphere and style of football it is very difficult to compete against.
This is very impressive and anything but lucky.
On Facing the Best...
I like to test myself against the best. In Germany you have to qualify for the Champions League to play opponents like this.
Anything Is Possible...
We were in comparable situations in the past so everyone knows anything is possible. That is why we are here in the Premier League.
More on Manchester City...
We are aware about their idea of football but everybody is aware of their idea of football - just no one has been able to stop it yet.
On Florent Hadergjonaj...
On Christopher Schindler's Recent Awards...
This is a totally deserved and shows that everybody is on the same page and has seen how consistently he has performed on the highest level in the Premier League.
Not only is he a very, very good player, he is a great character.
Bring It On!
The excitement grows and grows because the season is nearly at an end and we are still in a position that we are fighting for something.
Everybody wants to play against these teams and now we have Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the final week.
On Town's Gameplan...
We have to make sure we have an idea and deliver our players a game plan. Then we have to stick to this game plan as tight as possible.
Forget systems or formations though, the most important thing is not to switch off for a second because that’ll hurt you deeply.
You have to make all the right decisions. It’s possible but it’s difficult.
More On Tom Ince...
Ince has played his part like all the players. He made a big step defensively since he worked with us and in his mindset.
We hope for more goals and assists from him but he as well has to experience how difficult it is to compete in the Premier League.
Mission Impossible?
On Manchester City tactics...
We like to test ourselves against the best and Manchester City are the best; they are the Champions.
They can beat you if you defend deep, they can beat you if you press them high. You have to make sure you never switch off.
The Fight is On...
We are in a position at the minute where no expected us. Everything is in our hands and we have to fight.
No Nerves...
However, the boss is relaxed about the situation...
Final Day Showdown...
Those of a nervous disposition should perhaps avoid the last day clash between Town and Arsenal at the John Smith’s Stadium...
We are aware that we could have a real final on the last day of the season against Arsenal, but if we can pick up points earlier we will try. That starts on Sunday.
Bouncing Back From Everton Defeat...
We were disappointed last week after a decent performance in the first half, but it is very important how you manage defeats.
Tom Ince Update...
And it’s not too positive...
We are uncertain about Tom Ince; he will make a test tomorrow but should be OK for the Chelsea game.
Michael Hefele was back in training this week, he completed a full session with us yesterday so now we only have two long-term injuries - Danny Williams and Elias Kachunga.
All Set...
Welcome
We expect the German at 11:30am followed by a yet unnamed first-team player to discuss this weekend’s clash against Manchester City.