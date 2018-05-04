Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash away to Manchester City (kick-off 1:30pm).

It's the start of a make-or-break week for Huddersfield Town in which their top-flight fate will be determined by the final day of the season next Sunday, May 13.

Last weekend's 2-0 defeat at home to Everton means the Terriers are now just three points from safety with the daunting task of needing points against three of the top six in their final run of games.

And it will get no harder than Pep Guardiola's high-fliers who are looking for one more win to break the record for the most number of points gained in a single Premier League season.

The German head coach is expected to speak about his approach to the crucial week as well as give a fitness update on Tom Ince and the rest of his squad.

Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference with Sports Writer Rory Benson and Arash Bahrami down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.