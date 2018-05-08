Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Wednesday evening's Premier League clash away to Chelsea (kick-off 7:45pm).

After the incredible draw at newly-crowned champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, the German head coach will be hoping for more of the same at Stamford Bridge.

It was a dogged and determined display from the Terriers at the weekend and the side will have to produce more of the same against a Chelsea outfit who still harbour hopes of pinching a Champions League top four spot.

The side will also go into the encounter knowing exactly what will be required of them to avoid the drop as relegation rivals Swansea City and Southampton face off this evening.

Town's boss is expected to speak about his approach to the crucial clash as well as give a fitness update on Tom Ince and the rest of his squad.

