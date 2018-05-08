Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Wednesday evening's Premier League clash away to Chelsea (kick-off 7:45pm).
After the incredible draw at newly-crowned champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, the German head coach will be hoping for more of the same at Stamford Bridge.
It was a dogged and determined display from the Terriers at the weekend and the side will have to produce more of the same against a Chelsea outfit who still harbour hopes of pinching a Champions League top four spot.
The side will also go into the encounter knowing exactly what will be required of them to avoid the drop as relegation rivals Swansea City and Southampton face off this evening.
Town's boss is expected to speak about his approach to the crucial clash as well as give a fitness update on Tom Ince and the rest of his squad.
Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference with Football Writers Blake Welton and Rory Benson down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.
Like a title win
Not a single easy point
Tom Ince is back - but knocks for Kongolo and Lowe
Tactics worked
Praise for sponsors and fans
In demand
Judging from all the reports David Wagner is very much a man in demand. But he has said the same with every link to another club that he will sit down and discuss his future with Dean Hoyle at the end of the season
All eyes on Swansea v Southampton
Exciting but difficult prospect
Squad rotation
DW suggests there could be some squad rotation this week with three games in seven days
Forget about the Manchester City heroics
In the hot seat
And DW is now ready to address the media
Pedal 4 Pounds
Before the press conference gets underway David Wagner spoke to the cyclists on this year’s fundraising mission
