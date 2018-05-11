Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner will face the media from 1pm today ahead of the Terriers' weekend match against Arsenal.

There will be a jubilant mood at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday as Town confirmed their top-flight status for a second season with a draw against Chelsea on Wednesday , but the Gunners will come to West Yorkshire looking to spoil the party.

The London side will have extra motivation, with Arsene Wenger taking charge of his last game for Arsenal, but Town will hope to continue their fine form and sign off the season with a win.

The Terriers have taken points off both Manchester City and Chelsea earlier this week and will be looking to continue that run into the summer, with Arsenal failing to pick up any points on the road since the turn of the year.

Here we'll bring you all the updates as David Wagner previews the clash with Wenger's Gunners.