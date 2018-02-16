Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of tomorrow afternoon's FA Cup fifth Round clash at home to Manchester United (kick-off 5.30pm).

Despite the emphatic 4-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend, Huddersfield Town have won just one of their last seven games.

Arguably both sides have more important objectives than an FA Cup run this season but United are heavily-backed to win the John Smith's Stadium encounter.

Certainly Jose Mourinho will be looking to exact revenge for the Terriers' shock 2-1 win over his side when the two last met in West Yorkshire back in October.

Town boss David Wagner is also expected to provide an injury update on Aaron Mooy who was taken off against Bournemouth as well the fitness of Chris Lowe, Laurent Depoitre and Tommy Smith.

