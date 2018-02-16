Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of tomorrow afternoon's FA Cup fifth Round clash at home to Manchester United (kick-off 5.30pm).
Despite the emphatic 4-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend, Huddersfield Town have won just one of their last seven games.
Arguably both sides have more important objectives than an FA Cup run this season but United are heavily-backed to win the John Smith's Stadium encounter.
Certainly Jose Mourinho will be looking to exact revenge for the Terriers' shock 2-1 win over his side when the two last met in West Yorkshire back in October.
Town boss David Wagner is also expected to provide an injury update on Aaron Mooy who was taken off against Bournemouth as well the fitness of Chris Lowe, Laurent Depoitre and Tommy Smith.
Depoitre in contention
DW: Laurent Depoitre is back in full training and will be considered.
Wagner taking tomorrow seriously despite relegation fight
DW: West Bromwich Albion and team selection for it is not in the back of our head. We didn’t work hard against Birmingham to not try to win tomorrow. We want to come into the next round. If we rotate then it’s to help us be successful.
A pressing style tomorrow?
DW: If there’s one game we can play with complete freedom then it’s tomorrow. We don’t want to give them any space and then we can cause them problems. To win we need our supporters on their best.
Don't expect United to slip up twice
DW: Usually If Manchester United play Huddersfield Town they won’t make the same mistake twice but this is football - you never know.
All other injuries
DW: Michael Hefele is ill, Chris Löwe is out, Sean Scannell is out for four to six weeks after injuring his shoulder in the under-23s and Alex Pritchard is cup-tied.
League Vs Cup
DW: It’s a great occasion and one for the fans.
Mooy injury update
DW: He will miss the next two games, perhaps Tottenham as well. He got a cut and an infection in it which makes his spell out longer. It’s good that Danny Williams is back and we have other options with Phil Billing, Jonathan Hogg and Dean Whitehead.
On recent goalscoring
DW: Apart from the goals the boys have created a lot of chances. They were two important games for us and now we have.
What is encouraging is the side have produced performances when they had to and we’ve done it so many times before.
Jose quote
The Manchester United manager said this about Huddersfield Terriers in his own press conference earlier today:
“Huddersfield really want to progress and make something beautiful in the cup.
“We played them very recently, a couple of weeks ago. We know who they are, how they try to play, so I don’t think we can be caught by surprise.”
Wagner sits down
Pogba will play
The club’s official twitter account confirmed just now that the Frenchman will feature at the john Smith’s stadium tomorrow.
Still time to get tickets
Doing anything tomorrow at 5.30pm? Fancy being part of another famous atmosphere that will hopefully spur on the Terriers to another famous victory over the Red Devils?
You can't win anything with kids
Reports are suggesting Mourinho could had starts to teenage trio Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and Tosin Kehinde tomorrow.
Planning for Pogba
A lot of the talk in the build up to tomorrow’s game has been about a possible rift between Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and his star player Paul Pogba. Will he be on the bench at 5.30pm?
