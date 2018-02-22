Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash away to West Bromwich Albion (kick-off 3pm).
With Town sitting just above the drop zone and the Baggies at the foot of the table, this weekend's game can be classed as a proverbial 'six pointer' for both teams.
West Brom boss Alan Pardew has seen his side lose the last four games in all competitions and is under severe pressure in the Hawthorns hotseat.
Meanwhile Wagner will be buoyed by the impressive 4-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth in the league last time out as well as the spirited FA Cup display against Manchester United last weekend .
The German head coach is expected to provide an injury update on Chris Lowe, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Elias Kachunga .
The German head coach is expected to provide an injury update on Chris Lowe, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Elias Kachunga .
- Aaron Mooy should be back after the Tottenham Hotspur clash which means he should (hopefully) be back to face Swansea City at home on Saturday, March 10th.
- Boss David Wagner has urged Alex Pritchard to translate his home form against AFC Bournemouth to on the road.
- The German also believes West Brom’s recent problems on and off the field will not affect the game.
- Wagner is not putting a points total on Premier League survival but believes keeping momentum is key.
- He has also played down any notion the encounter is a proverbial ‘six-pointer.’
- Meanwhile, Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen believes the first goal at the Hawthorns will be crucial on Saturday.
- The Dane also believes a win for Town could be the death knell for the Baggies Premier League survival hopes.
On being a Fans' Favourite...
We have plenty of fan favourites here but if we all go out there and work our asses off then we are all fan favourites.
Business End...
These are the games you want to play and these are the games people remember at the end of the season.
Every goal counts a bit more than it did earlier in the season in a weird way .
On West Bromwich Albion...
No Pressure...
I don’t think we have any pressure. We are from an area where people are very humble and honest about situations in their lives and the club.
No one expects us to stay up so that relieves the pressure a bit.
Keeping Perspective...
League Positions...
The Danish defender then talks about the league positions and points...
We will finish where we deserve to be, hopefully.
If you think hypothetically they would be 10 points below the line and that would be hard to come back from.
Fighting Talk...
You know that whatever happens they will come out and fight for the points they desperately need and we will too.
It’s always important to get the first goal and go out there and play football, but we’ve shown we can turn it around as well this season.
Here's Zanka...
David Wagner has now left the room - next up is Mathias Zanka...
United Front....
The boss then reflects on the togetherness his squad has...
This is one of the biggest strengths of this football club: not the individuals, not the money - the togetherness.
Belt Up...
Positivity...
A lot of signs look positive at the minute .
Total Focus...
Squeaky Bum Time...
The description former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson used to call the end of season run-in....here’s how David Wagner described it...
Now the interesting and exciting period starts; from now until the end of the season.
It’ll decide who can reach their targets but right now we are only focused on West Bromwich Albion.
Away Fan Rallying Call...
We are really playing for something. It is great to be involved and I am sure our away support will be amazing again.
On Pressure...
Of course, there are some clubs where the names and financial size make the pressure a little bit bigger.
We create our own pressure because we want to stay up. It’s important to manage defeats and be focused on your own strengths and performances.
My players are aware of the situation they’re in and have shown a real reaction.
Fan View...
Momentum....
The most important thing is to deal with defeats; deal with them and use your momentum, take it and fight with it to collect points.
Premier League Points...
One journalist has just asked how many points David Wagner believes his side will need to stay up - the response to the point...
No idea. Do you have any idea?
West Brom Woes...
It’s a fact that they have some problems and some less quiet days in the past.
I’m totally sure Alan would wish this wasn’t the case - he has to deal with it and it is nothing that bothers us.
It is a good time to play them because of our form.
Town's Strengths...
We know exactly what our strengths are and what we feel confident doing. We try to do this in every game, home and away.
We’ve done it in the last three games and we want to keep our momentum going forwards
Alex Pritchard...
More on Mooy...
The boss also hopes Mooy will be back in individual training by the middle of next week and hopefully back in action after the trip to Tottenham Hotspur.
Team News...
David Wagner has arrived and first up is team news - Laurent Depoitre is back in training while Chris Lowe is back tomorrow.
The only ones who will miss the game are Elias Kachunga and Aaron Mooy.
Town's boss is expected at 1pm and then, around 1:30pm defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen is expected to speak to the media.
Don’t go anywhere as we bring you all the latest updates, news and reaction!
Our guys are in place ahead of today’s presser...
David Wagner speaks to the awaiting media.