Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash away to West Bromwich Albion (kick-off 3pm).

With Town sitting just above the drop zone and the Baggies at the foot of the table, this weekend's game can be classed as a proverbial 'six pointer' for both teams.

West Brom boss Alan Pardew has seen his side lose the last four games in all competitions and is under severe pressure in the Hawthorns hotseat.

Meanwhile Wagner will be buoyed by the impressive 4-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth in the league last time out as well as the spirited FA Cup display against Manchester United last weekend .

The German head coach is expected to provide an injury update on Chris Lowe, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Elias Kachunga .

Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference courtesy of Blake Welton with Football Writer Rory Benson, Arash Bahrami and Ben Hall down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.