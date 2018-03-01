Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash away to Tottenham Hotspur (kick-off 3pm).

Huddersfield Town will be looking to make it three wins-in-a-row this weekend after impressive victories over AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion.

It has moved the German's side out of the relegation zone up to 14th in the table with the pressure slightly off the Terriers heading into the Wembley showdown against Spurs.

However, Tottenham are unbeaten at their temporary home in the last 14 matches and go into the game on the back of a 6-1 FA Cup replay win over Rochdale last night.

Wagner is expected to provide an injury update on the likes of Jon Gorenc Stankovic , Elias Kachunga and Aaron Mooy as well as talk about the side's preparation in light of the adverse weather conditions across the country.

