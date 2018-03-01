Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash away to Tottenham Hotspur (kick-off 3pm).
Huddersfield Town will be looking to make it three wins-in-a-row this weekend after impressive victories over AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion.
It has moved the German's side out of the relegation zone up to 14th in the table with the pressure slightly off the Terriers heading into the Wembley showdown against Spurs.
However, Tottenham are unbeaten at their temporary home in the last 14 matches and go into the game on the back of a 6-1 FA Cup replay win over Rochdale last night.
Wagner is expected to provide an injury update on the likes of Jon Gorenc Stankovic , Elias Kachunga and Aaron Mooy as well as talk about the side's preparation in light of the adverse weather conditions across the country.
Long way to go to survival
FH: I think we have made good steps towards Premier League survival but there is still a long way to go. We have such a good togetherness and spirit within this group. The West Bromwich Albion game was an important result and game for us.
FH: I think there is a lot of good players and they are a very good team. We’re going into it with confidence though.
FH: A lot of players know the place and we’re all really excited.
FH: I am used to this weather as it is minus 15 in Switzerland and we are professional football players and have to react.
DW: He is top class and everything he has done so far you see progression and development.
DW: We’ve changed our schedule a little bit tomorrow to travel to London on an earlier train, in case the weather effects things again.
DW: It’s a different game from the last time we met and I think we have learned and made some developments since our last meeting.
DW: What was important about the West Bromwich Albion win was we were able to win under tough circumstances as one of the youngest and most inexperienced teams in the Premier League.
DW: It’s not a free game because to stay up we need to collect a few points against the bigger sides.
DW: We only have good memories playing there and that can only help us to prepare for the game. Playing at Wembley doesn’t happen all the time and we go into it with good momentum but we have to make sure we perform again.
DW: We saw in the first game against Tottenham that they are good enough to punish even the most minor mistake. We learned a lot of lessons on that day. Harry Kane is the best in Europe but Tottenham have a number of good players.
DW: I want to thank everyone who works at Huddersfield Town Football Club for clearing the pitches and helping us keep our training programme. All the departments have shown their togetherness to make it possible.
DW: Philip Billing has recovered from his illness and some of the longer-term injuries are getting nearer, so we’re in a better position now. Chris Lowe is also back in training.
DW: Aaron Mooy is better. He’s on the grass with the fitness coaches and he’ll rejoin the training group next week.
