Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at home to Swansea City (kick-off 3pm).

The John Smith's Stadium fixture begins a make-or-break period for the Terriers with clashes against fellow relegation rivals in the forthcoming few weeks.

They face a resurgent Swansea side under new boss Carlos Carvalhal, picking up 17 points from the Portuguese's first nine games at the helm.

Wagner is expected to provide an injury update on Alex Pritchard, Jon Gorenc Stankovic , Elias Kachunga and Aaron Mooy as well as talk about the upcoming crucial run of fixtures.

