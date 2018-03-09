Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at home to Swansea City (kick-off 3pm).
The John Smith's Stadium fixture begins a make-or-break period for the Terriers with clashes against fellow relegation rivals in the forthcoming few weeks.
They face a resurgent Swansea side under new boss Carlos Carvalhal, picking up 17 points from the Portuguese's first nine games at the helm.
Wagner is expected to provide an injury update on Alex Pritchard, Jon Gorenc Stankovic , Elias Kachunga and Aaron Mooy as well as talk about the upcoming crucial run of fixtures.
On playing next to Jonathan Hogg
DW: It’s just like playing next to a dog. He’s always chasing the ball like a Terrier and I always used to hate playing against Town before signing here - especially because of him.
Ups and downs
Ups and downs
DW: Swansea away was a low point but times change and we are at home now. If someone said at the start of the season we would be in this position then we would have taken it.
Important to stay grounded for important matches
DW: They are big games but I don’t think we should make them any bigger than they already are. But now we focus on this one tomorrow and it’s about picking up the 3 points.
Enjoying life as a Terrier
DW: There is a great buzz around the whole club, this is a completely different atmosphere to what I’m used to at other clubs. I played a different way to how I did at Reading in the beginning, a bit deeper but now I have been playing further forward which is what I am used to and prefer.
Focus on ourselves
DW: We don’t focus on other clubs, just ourselves and that has been a big strength all season.
Competition for places is healthy
DW: We are all happy with the competition for places and it’s all about the team, not the individual.
DW: Speaking to my friends in other teams, no-one likes coming to Huddersfield Town.
DW: Speaking to my friends in other teams, no-one likes coming to Huddersfield Town.
Big game but the team is confident
DW: It’s an important game and we have shown we can beat anyone.
Danny Williams steps up
The team winning is more important than individuals
DW: Everybody would like to start this game but everyone wants to win more and that is the character of this club and the togetherness of the squad.
Praise for Carvalhal
DW: I think Carlos Carvalhal has shown he is able to improve a football club and shown his adaptability from Sheffield Wednesday to Swansea City.
Town need the fans more than ever
DW: It will be a time when our atmosphere at home really counts. We have to be there in numbers. Other managers have said to me we have one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League. I ask our supporters to go to the next level because the home games are very important.
It's a big THREE pointer
DW: The media will use the phrase ‘six pointer’ and they have called it that for many other games and will continue to do so. For me it is just another opportunity to collect three points.
"It’s not Carlos vs David"
DW: It’s not Carlos vs David but I am happy to see him again and deserves his Premier League chance. I expect a good game between two teams in good form.
Tomorrow is huge but the team and the fans can win it
DW: We are aware of how important this game is, just the chance to get another crucial win in front of our own fans in an incredible atmosphere. We are confident of hitting out top performance tomorrow.
Survival is "in our hands" ahead of key games
DW: It makes no sense to think about the next four games just the fact it is in our own hands.
Not such good news for Kongolo and Hefele
DW: Terence Kongolo will be out for the next two games with an injury he picked up at Tottenham and Michael Hefele is out for 6-8 weeks after an operation on his Achilles.
Mooy and Kachunga training and Mooy could play
DW: Aaron Mooy may not be able to play 90 minutes at the highest level but he could be involved from the start still.
Flo signing long term
DW: It was very good to get the signing and we were happy to get him tied down because what he has shown he would probably be worth more now.
On Sleep Out tonight
DW: I won’t be doing it tonight because of the game tomorrow but I hope they raise a lot of money and it shows there is more to life than football.
Swans danger man
Jordan Ayew has been voted Swansea’s player of the month for February. He’s had a revival under Carlos Carvalhal, scoring and assisting. Let’s hope he manages neither tomorrow.
The view from Swansea
Steve Carroll, editor of ‘Swansea Oh Swansea’ fanzine, has had his say ahead of the the relegation clash.
