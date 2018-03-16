Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at home to Crystal Palace (kick-off 3pm).

The John Smith's Stadium fixture is the second of back-to-back home games and comes after the frustrating scoreless draw against Swansea City last weekend.

Roy Hodgson's Eagles will be looking for their first victory in seven games as they currently sit 18th in the table, four points behind the Terriers.

Meanwhile, Wagner will be hoping for a similar result to the one the last time these two sides met in the league on the opening day of the season – the Terriers running out comfortable 3-0 winners at Selhurst Park.

The German head coach is expected to provide an injury update on Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Elias Kachunga and Danny Williams as well as talk about the upcoming crucial run of fixtures.

