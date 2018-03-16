Video Loading

Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at home to Crystal Palace (kick-off 3pm).

The John Smith's Stadium fixture is the second of back-to-back home games and comes after the frustrating scoreless draw against Swansea City last weekend.

Roy Hodgson's Eagles will be looking for their first victory in seven games as they currently sit 18th in the table, four points behind the Terriers.

Meanwhile, Wagner will be hoping for a similar result to the one the last time these two sides met in the league on the opening day of the season – the Terriers running out comfortable 3-0 winners at Selhurst Park.

The German head coach is expected to provide an injury update on Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Elias Kachunga and Danny Williams as well as talk about the upcoming crucial run of fixtures.

Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference courtesy of Wayne Ankers with Football Writer Blake Welton down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.

Nice to have Pritchard on board

Mounie back to best

Two main goals

Remembering the first game of the season

The game is not that massive

Plenty to play for

Over to Mounie

Pitch is fine

Wagner says the pitch is fine and has been heavily infested in

Can beat Palace

Hogg for England!!

Planning ahead

Wagner has said he will sit down with Dean Hoyle and plan the future during the international break. This will probably be two plans - one based on Premier League and one based on the dreaded drop, although he said they are doing all they can to stay up. And we are confident they will.

Always worked towards staying up

Club ambition to be discussed in March

Manage expectations

Manager merry-go-round

Kongola could be back for Newcastle

Support for Williams

Lossl has performed since day one

Positive mood

Terriers v individuals

Massive game

Sounds obvious but Wagner is speaking about how big this game is

Swansea positives

Billing also back

Kachunga update

Danny Williams a big miss

Lossl

Lossl said it was a dream to join Town permanently and this is what Wagner had to say

Wagner in the room

Lossl on the deal

Mounie and Wagner to address the media

Undisclosed fee

He has been signed for an undisclosed fee from FSV Mainz and will join permanently on 1 July