Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at home to Crystal Palace (kick-off 3pm).
The John Smith's Stadium fixture is the second of back-to-back home games and comes after the frustrating scoreless draw against Swansea City last weekend.
Roy Hodgson's Eagles will be looking for their first victory in seven games as they currently sit 18th in the table, four points behind the Terriers.
Meanwhile, Wagner will be hoping for a similar result to the one the last time these two sides met in the league on the opening day of the season – the Terriers running out comfortable 3-0 winners at Selhurst Park.
The German head coach is expected to provide an injury update on Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Elias Kachunga and Danny Williams as well as talk about the upcoming crucial run of fixtures.
Nice to have Pritchard on board
Mounie back to best
Two main goals
Remembering the first game of the season
The game is not that massive
Plenty to play for
Over to Mounie
Pitch is fine
Wagner says the pitch is fine and has been heavily infested in
Can beat Palace
Hogg for England!!
Planning ahead
Wagner has said he will sit down with Dean Hoyle and plan the future during the international break. This will probably be two plans - one based on Premier League and one based on the dreaded drop, although he said they are doing all they can to stay up. And we are confident they will.
Always worked towards staying up
Club ambition to be discussed in March
Manage expectations
Manager merry-go-round
Kongola could be back for Newcastle
Support for Williams
Lossl has performed since day one
Positive mood
Terriers v individuals
Massive game
Sounds obvious but Wagner is speaking about how big this game is
Swansea positives
Billing also back
Kachunga update
Danny Williams a big miss
Lossl
Lossl said it was a dream to join Town permanently and this is what Wagner had to say
Wagner in the room
Lossl on the deal
Mounie and Wagner to address the media
Undisclosed fee
He has been signed for an undisclosed fee from FSV Mainz and will join permanently on 1 July