Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash away to Newcastle United (kick-off 3pm).
It's been a long two weeks since the Terriers were last in action, disappointingly losing to Crystal Palace at the John Smith's Stadium before the international break.
However, Wagner will be hoping for a similar result to the last time these two sides met earlier in the campaign, an Aaron Mooy strike giving Town all three points in West Yorkshire.
Meanwhile, the Magpies are currently 13th in the table with Rafa Benítez’s side is on a fine run of form having lost just one of its last six games.
Wagner is expected to provide an injury update on Mooy and Philip Billing, who were both injured on national team duty, as well as talk about the side's overall preparation for the final survival push.
Ready for the challenge
DW: We knew it would be difficult in the Premier League but it’s something we expected. We know what to do in important periods like we did last year and will be the same in the future too.
On his own development
CQ: I think I have adapted well to football in the UK and couldn’t be happier here.
Tomorrow is another day
Up for the trip to St James's
CQ: I have never played Newcastle United but I have heard it is an amazing atmosphere and stadium.
What did you do on your holidays Collin?
CQ: We had 3 or 4 days off and I went to Barcelona and then back home to see my parents in Germany.
No problem being clinical
Mood of the squad
CQ: There’s a lot of excitement for the end of the season and we’re fully focused. The break was good to get away for a few days before getting back to it.
Quaner in the hotseat
Wagner bored by reports of him leaving
DW: The international break was good for me, like everyone, to recharge the batteries. I sat down with Dean Hoyle but we still have to do our jobs until the end of the season.
Town punching above their weight
DW: We are extraordinary in the Premier League with facilities and squad. We have no right to be here in comparison.
Wagner excited for the fight
Town uniquely positioned to beat the drop
DW: I think more or less every team fighting in this position didn’t expect to be at the bottom. We did and that has to be an advantage for us. There have been no surprises. We have known since pre-season it would all be about surviving.
Who remembers Stankovic? He's back!
DW: Terence Kongolo is fine and back in competition. It’s good news for us and we only have Michael Hefele and Danny Williams out as long-term injuries. Jon Gorenc Stankovic has been back in full training in the last few weeks and in contention too.
Ready for a tight finish
DW: It may go down to the final day but all we are focused on is Saturday.
Chances will come
DW: I am not concerned about no goals in the last three games. We are in and around the area which is exciting for us and now we need to take it onto the pitch and try to perform at our best.
"It’s the start of the sprint after the marathon of this season"
DW: We have had two weeks to work on the mistakes of Crystal Palace but it’s a different game. It’s the start of the sprint after the marathon of this season. We have good memories from St James’ Park and we know Newcastle United well enough. We have happy memories from games against them.
First: Mooy and Billing
