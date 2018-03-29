Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash away to Newcastle United (kick-off 3pm).

It's been a long two weeks since the Terriers were last in action, disappointingly losing to Crystal Palace at the John Smith's Stadium before the international break.

However, Wagner will be hoping for a similar result to the last time these two sides met earlier in the campaign, an Aaron Mooy strike giving Town all three points in West Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are currently 13th in the table with Rafa Benítez’s side is on a fine run of form having lost just one of its last six games.

Wagner is expected to provide an injury update on Mooy and Philip Billing, who were both injured on national team duty, as well as talk about the side's overall preparation for the final survival push.

Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference courtesy of Ben Abbis with Football Writer Blake Welton and Arash Bahrami down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.