Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash away to Brighton & Hove Albion (kick-off 3pm).
The Terriers make the long trip to the South Coast in desperate need of a result in their bid for top-flight survival, having gained only one point from their last four outings.
However, despite the poor run of form Town sit just three points and places behind the Seagulls - currently 16th in the table.
But if they are to gain that much-needed victory they will have to achieve a first – having yet to win at the AMEX Stadium, their previous encounters resulting in three defeats and two draws.
Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference courtesy of Ben Abbis with Sports Editor Mel Booth and Football Writer Blake Welton down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.
Key Events
That's your lot
And with that, Aaron Mooy departs and the press conference ends.
Themes of the day: ‘A strong mentality is key’ and ‘staying up would be as impressive as promotion’. Thanks for reading.
He loves a goal
AM: It’s an amazing feeling to score and helps to remember what all the sacrifices were all about in order to get here
Mooy up for the challenge - "Bring it on!"
AM: We’re looking forward to the Premier League challenge - bring It on. It would be just as big as last season to stay in the Premier League. Our main focus has always been to stay in the league and we have a great opportunity to do that.
Hungry for points
Last Brighton result is confidence boost
AM: We played a really good game against Brighton and that can only give us confidence and belief to do it again.
Spirits still high after Newcastle defeat
AM: We were quite happy with how we played Newcastle United so we weren’t too down. We definitely need mental strength and to remain focused and we just need to remain focused.
Next up... Aaron Mooy
The team checks rivals' results after games
DW: After the game we look at the results of our opponents - that is natural but we focus on ourselves.
Mentality is key
"Staying up would be a miracle"
DW: I am confident we have everything to stay up - even if it will be difficult. Getting promoted was like a fairytale, staying up would be a miracle.
Town have the team spirit
DW: We have enough in our dressing room and lots of excitement. It’s not all about leaders but about the togetherness that we have.
"Every game is an opportunity"
DW: At this stage of the season you can’t rule any game out to collect points. We know we need more points and every game is an opportunity. Every single game in the Premier League is a joyride - regardless of whether we have collected one point from the last four or not.
Focus on opposition
DW: The themes in training are always about the opposition we are facing - not the position in the table. There will be no big surprises for both sides - we just have to perform as we know we can do and have done in the past.
No pressure on us
DW: We are still not feeling any pressure - we have had a good week of training and we want to do everything we can to bounce back after Newcastle. We know Brighton well and it’s another opportunity to get three points on the board.
Kachunga out for season
DW: Elias Kachunga will have surgery on Monday but he will be back in contention for next season. Other than the other two long- term injuries we have everyone in contention.
Brighton feeling the pressure
Chris Hughton said this in his press conference earlier today: “I’m conscious that this is a home game for us and because we weren’t able to win our last one, it does put more pressure on this game.”
Wagner up first
David Wagner takes his place for the start of the press conference.
Our team are ready and raring
Sit tight for Mooy
This man will be answering the media’s questions at the press conference today:
Welcome
I’m Ben Abbiss and I will be bringing you all the latest from Canalside with Sports Editor Mel Booth and Football Writer Blake Welton down at Canalside.
We expect the German at 12:30pm with Aaron Mooy believed to be the player to also speak to the press this afternoon.