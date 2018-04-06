Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash away to Brighton & Hove Albion (kick-off 3pm).

The Terriers make the long trip to the South Coast in desperate need of a result in their bid for top-flight survival, having gained only one point from their last four outings.

However, despite the poor run of form Town sit just three points and places behind the Seagulls - currently 16th in the table.

But if they are to gain that much-needed victory they will have to achieve a first – having yet to win at the AMEX Stadium, their previous encounters resulting in three defeats and two draws.

Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference courtesy of Ben Abbis with Sports Editor Mel Booth and Football Writer Blake Welton down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.