Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of tomorrow afternoon's Premier League clash away to Manchester United (kick-off 3pm)

Tuesday night's home defeat to Liverpool meant Town are now seven games without a league win and sit just one point above the drop zone.

And things are not likely to get any easier this weekend as the German head coach takes his side to Old Trafford to face Jose Mourinho's Premier League giants.

However, United head into the clash licking their wounds after a 2-0 mid-week defeat at Tottenham Hotspur which saw them outplayed for the majority of the encounter.

The Town boss is expected to provide the latest update on Danny Williams as well as the rest of his squad and how he is going to try to repeat the historic victory against United in the corresponding fixture back in October.

Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference courtesy of Blake Welton with Sports Editor Mel Booth, Rory Benson and Ash Bahrami down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.