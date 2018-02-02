Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of tomorrow afternoon's Premier League clash away to Manchester United (kick-off 3pm)
Tuesday night's home defeat to Liverpool meant Town are now seven games without a league win and sit just one point above the drop zone.
And things are not likely to get any easier this weekend as the German head coach takes his side to Old Trafford to face Jose Mourinho's Premier League giants.
However, United head into the clash licking their wounds after a 2-0 mid-week defeat at Tottenham Hotspur which saw them outplayed for the majority of the encounter.
The Town boss is expected to provide the latest update on Danny Williams as well as the rest of his squad and how he is going to try to repeat the historic victory against United in the corresponding fixture back in October.
Believe, Not Dream
On Terence Kongolo...
On the PL Rich/Poor Divide...
“I think the top six are the clubs with the biggest budget. I know we have the smallest but we are not at the bottom of the table.
On Jose Mourinho...
His success speaks for itself. He is for sure one of the best in the world.
On the DNA of the Premier League...
There are six teams which individually are on another level. All the other teams have 3 or 4 top individuals as well. The top six just have more individuals.
Smells like Team Spirit...
Our team spirit and togetherness is what we will use to help us survive.
On the Relegation Battle...
Team News...
Town’s boss confirms Danny Williams (dead leg) and Chris Lowe (groin) are out tomorrow after and has this to say on Terence Kongolo...
Terrence Kongolo felt ill after the game and he went to hospital. After some checks he was fine and was on the grass yesterday. He is available for tomorrow.
Promotion/Relegation Differences...
There is not a big difference if you fight for promotion or fight to stay up. It is more enjoyable to fight for promotion, but in both there is always the feeling that you can’t reach something.
Freedom...
Nobody expects anything from us so we can take this game with total freedom.
Focus Focus Focus...
You have to stay in the game as long as you can. This is why it’s so important you are focused every single second - that you manage every minute.
Learning Lessons...
We learned our lessons against the top 6 teams. We have to play differently.
We learned that even if we play differently it doesn’t always get you a result. You have to be clinical and you have to get the first goal.
Defensive Cover...
Showpiece Event...
There are not a lot of better occasions in the football world. We have the chance to show everybody that we will try everything.
On the PL Adventure...
We are on an adventure. Everyone who signed a contract at the this football club - including me - knew it would be a challenge.
We will fight in every single match for the next poin t.
Staying Positive...
Why shouldn’t we be positive? At the start of the season everyone thought after 25 games Huddersfield would be bottom of the table with maybe 15 points.
On the 3-5-2 Formation...
I think against Liverpool this was the right formation. We wanted to give them the wide areas and close down the central areas.
Staying in the Game...
On Creating Chances...
We didn’t create lots of chances against Liverpool, but we didn’t create a lot of chances against Manchester United in the first game.
On beating the Top 6...
Our desire, our spirit, our belief - this is what we have to show.
We have found in the past ideas about how you can get something out of games against the top six.
Anything is Possible...
On belief...
I think it’s more important they have belief rather then dreams.
At the end, we have to be and will be and are so excited about this event we have tomorrow.
We will try everything to steal something out of this game.
On Joe Lolley and Martin Cranie...
They thought they wanted to move on and I respect their decision. I am thankful for what they have done since I joined the football club.
On the Transfer Window...
I think we are stronger now than at the start of the month. We added two people in positions we really needed.
Collin Quaner Exits...
United Front...
We’re not talking about the Manchester opposition here but Huddersfield Town Football Club and their fans...
Room for Improvement...
I always try to improve. I work hard off and on the pitch and there’s always something you can work on.
I’ve been working on my offensive game and being more aggressive. I’m still waiting for my first goal so that’s the next thing .
On Zlatan Ibrahimovic...
If you see big players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic you can take good things from their example. They have very good individual players.