Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of this Sunday's Premier League clash at home to AFC Bournemouth (kick-off 12pm).
After securing safe passage to the FA Cup Fifth Round with victory over Birmingham City on Tuesday night, the German head coach will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league.
The Terriers are looking for their first win in nine league encounters – a streak that has seen the side drop into the bottom three for the first time this season after last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United.
With games against fellow strugglers Swansea City and Crystal Palace also to come at the John Smith's Stadium in the next few weeks, the boss will be hoping for some home comforts in their bid to avoid relegation.
Wagner is also expected to provide an injury update on the likes of Danny Williams (dead leg) and the long-term rehabilitation of Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Elias Kachunga.
Kongolo consulted van La Parra before joining Town
TK: I spoke with Rajiv van La Parra before the move and he said it was a good club with good players.
Ambition to be the best
Determination to get 3 points tomorrow
TK: We have to be focused to win this game. We have respect for our opponent but we want the win and my first in front of the home crowd.
On "amazing" Town fans
Kongolo compares Huddersfield Town fans to those Feyenoord, where he spent 15 years after joining as an 8-year-old before he left for Monaco in 2017.
Pressure, what pressure?
Nothing phases the versatile Terence Kongolo...
TK: Playing central or at full-back is not a problem. Just like pressure is not a problem too.
Plans after his loan ends
TK: I am focused on Huddersfield Town and staying in the Premier League then I will see what the future holds.
Home advantage key tomorrow
On squad morale
TK: Everyone has a positive spirit and has a will to win these next games. TK: These games are very important for us - there is a belief we can stay up. We just need to score to take the points.
Here's Terence
Summer signing Terence Kongolo takes his seat.
David Wagner has now left the press conference and Terence Kongolo is set to field questions from the media.
What style of play can fans expect?
DW: We cannot compare the set-ups we had against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool with what is to come - only the same level of fight and intensity is comparable.
Pritch to get on the pitch tomorrow?
DW: The next 13 games in the Premier League gives everyone the opportunity to fight and shine. Alex Pritchard is in contention for the squad and starting line-up; I was very happy with how he played for the Under-23s on Monday.
On Town's 4-0 loss at Bournemouth earlier in the season
DW: The away game against Bournemouth I know what we did wrong and know what we did right and have learnt from it
Kachunga return date
DW: Elias Kachunga will hopefully be back with us in March
Crunch time in the battle for survival
DW: This is an important period for us. We said at Old Trafford “now our season starts, now all together we have to stand up and fight.”
We have always been aware we have had to fight for Premier League survival from day one.
DW impressed by Bournemouth and Eddie Howe
DW: Big credit to how Eddie Howe has managed to turn things around - they have just remained focused on themselves and managed to go on this run.
On playing later in the weekend than rivals
DW: We are interested in them but don’t pay too much attention because it’s something we can’t control. All we can do is concentrate on ourselves.
"Being in the bottom three is only positive"
DW: There is no pressure, being in the bottom three is only positive - we can only go forward and up. We are in a position where we can chase. We can be totally fearless with freedom.
Echoes of Man United win
DW: We have to bring the fighting quality of Manchester United with the performance at Birmingham.
These are the games...
DW: We know what is in front of us and what we have to do. This is the first time we are playing a side in and around us. It is always difficult to collect points against the top six and although we have to be on our very best but we have a better chance. We can’t wait to play these games and we have the feeling there is only one direction now and that is to try to collect points and move up the table.
Rallying cry to the whole town
DW: This is a massive game for us and everyone, including the whole Town now, have to stick together and fight.
On "very strong opponent" Bournemouth
DW: They showed their quality in the first game and have shown consistency over the years with a good Manager in Eddie Howe. Bournemouth are on a good run and we have to come to our best and over-perform.
On Birmingham win
DW: Tuesday night was a long one but very good for us and it’s great to have that winning feeling back and a night we really need. It was a good win and performance and to come back from behind was also good for morale. It was never down but is totally different.
Injury update
DW: Tommy Smith is out with concussion, Christopher Schindler and Laurent Depoitre are a doubt. Danny Williams is back in full training though and everyone else is fine.
