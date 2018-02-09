Boss David Wagner faces the media at PPG Canalside ahead of this Sunday's Premier League clash at home to AFC Bournemouth (kick-off 12pm).

After securing safe passage to the FA Cup Fifth Round with victory over Birmingham City on Tuesday night, the German head coach will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league.

The Terriers are looking for their first win in nine league encounters – a streak that has seen the side drop into the bottom three for the first time this season after last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United.

With games against fellow strugglers Swansea City and Crystal Palace also to come at the John Smith's Stadium in the next few weeks, the boss will be hoping for some home comforts in their bid to avoid relegation.

Wagner is also expected to provide an injury update on the likes of Danny Williams (dead leg) and the long-term rehabilitation of Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Elias Kachunga.

Check out our Live Blog from today's press conference courtesy of Wayne Ankers, with Blake Welton down at the training ground to ask the all important questions.