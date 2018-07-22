Huddersfield Town end their short trip to Germany with a friendly with SV Darmstadt on Sunday afternoon.
David Wagner's side will be looking to end their short trip on a high at the Merck Stadion.
The Terriers lost both of their 45-minute games in the Interwetten Cup on Saturday and drew with Dynamo Dresden last Wednesday so they will be looking for a confidence-boosting win to go into the final three weeks of pre-season.
Kick-off is at 2pm UK time.
Reporter Jonathan Low is at the stadium to bring you live updates from the game.
Follow his coverage in the live blog below.
FT Darmstadt 1 Town 1
That’s it and it’s finished 1-1. Town pressed hard for a winner in the closing stages but it wouldn’t come.
A good game overall though and a draw is probably a fair result.
Pritchard break
Great Pritchard break sees Town win a corner on the left.
Almost two
Another great chance for Mounie from a Mooy free kick but it’s well saved by the goalkeeper.
GOAL
Mounie heads home from close range - it’s 1-1!
Town
Williams comes on for Malone.
Attendance
The crowd today is 4,375.
Town sub
Mooy comes on for his first appearance this season, replacing Sabiri.
Town sub
Ramadan comes on for Diakhaby.
Hefele let off
Hefele takes a heavy touch and the hosts are almost in - there are loud calls for a penalty too but nothing is given.
Hefele then allows Boyd to steal in again at the near post but the shot goes narrowly wide.
The hosts have really stepped up this half.
Yellow cards
Boyd then Billing go into the book for some challenges in the midfield.
Both disrupted breaks going forward but none malicious.
Off the bar!
A header from Darmstadt cannons off the bar! Another let-off. Town quickly break and Diakhaby tries to find Billing but he fails to get on the end of the pass.
Pritchard takes..
No, it’s not a goal but Town get a corner as Pritchard’s effort is narrowly over the bar.
Darmstadt end up quickly breaking down the right and win a corner on the far side.
Free kick
Now, is this the time? Mounie wins a free kick in a great position, on the edge of the D in the central position.
Slack defending
Poor defending really for that goal, the initial header was too easy and then Darmstadt still had time to turn in the follow up. Yannick Starck with the goal.
GOAL
Darmstadt break the deadlock just a minute in, sweeping the ball home from close range after Hamer could only parry a header from the back post.
Second half
Here we go then for the second half.
No changes for Town.
HT Darmstadt 0 Town 0
All square at the break then - the home side have come into the game as the half as gone on.
A few good opportunities for Town early on but plenty of work to do at half time!
Darmstadt shot
Boyd cuts in from the right and shapes to shoot for the far top corner - he’s not far off and wins a corner for his effort.
Darmstadt chance
The hosts nearly open Town up again and a cross is chipped over Hamer on the left side but it’s too heavy and Town manage to clear their lines.
Raining!
It’s started to rain here quite remarkably - we were all set for temperatures of 30 plus degrees but suddenly the rain has swept in!
Don’t think it will last too long though.
Hamer save
Great save by Hamer from a back post header at a corner!
The follow-up is blocked and Town are let off the hook.
Straight forward save for Hamer but he still have to be in the right position and alert.
Town corner
Another corner for Town after Malone’s cross is blocked.
OK to continue
Looks like the new signing is okay to continue after a few minutes’ treatment.
Diakhaby down
Diakhaby is down with what looks like a foot injury after Town broke down the right. It was a bit of pinball in the area and he was challenged when trying to take a shot.
Control
Town are well in control here, they’re very comfortable on the ball.
Just need to show patience and find the killer pass when they can.
We’ve got a drinks break now, midway through the first half.
Billing tackle
Billing goes in high on the near touchline and there’s plenty of jeers from the home fans. No card given though.
Van La Parra shot
Some lovely turns from VLP in the central position but his shot is well blocked from about 20 yards. Would have been a great strike if that went in!
Paneka!
A paneka from Sabiri with a cross into the box which is half cleared, it comes back to him but he fires over.
Diakhaby cross
Diakhaby sends in a low left footed cross - it’s teasing one but the keeper gathers it at his near post.
Billing shot
Billing tries his luck with a low left footed shot but it hits a defender and into the arms of the keeper.