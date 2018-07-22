Video Loading

Huddersfield Town end their short trip to Germany with a friendly with SV Darmstadt on Sunday afternoon.

David Wagner's side will be looking to end their short trip on a high at the Merck Stadion.

The Terriers lost both of their 45-minute games in the Interwetten Cup on Saturday and drew with Dynamo Dresden last Wednesday so they will be looking for a confidence-boosting win to go into the final three weeks of pre-season.

Kick-off is at 2pm UK time.

Reporter Jonathan Low is at the stadium to bring you live updates from the game.

Follow his coverage in the live blog below.

Key Events

KEY EVENT

FT Darmstadt 1 Town 1

That’s it and it’s finished 1-1. Town pressed hard for a winner in the closing stages but it wouldn’t come.

A good game overall though and a draw is probably a fair result.

Jonathan Low

Pritchard break

Great Pritchard break sees Town win a corner on the left.

Jonathan Low

Almost two

Another great chance for Mounie from a Mooy free kick but it’s well saved by the goalkeeper.

KEY EVENT

GOAL

Mounie heads home from close range - it’s 1-1!

Jonathan Low

Town

Williams comes on for Malone.

Jonathan Low

Attendance

The crowd today is 4,375.

Jonathan Low

Town sub

Mooy comes on for his first appearance this season, replacing Sabiri.

Jonathan Low

Town sub

Ramadan comes on for Diakhaby.

Jonathan Low

Hefele let off

Hefele takes a heavy touch and the hosts are almost in - there are loud calls for a penalty too but nothing is given.

Hefele then allows Boyd to steal in again at the near post but the shot goes narrowly wide.

The hosts have really stepped up this half.

Jonathan Low

Yellow cards

Boyd then Billing go into the book for some challenges in the midfield.

Both disrupted breaks going forward but none malicious.

Jonathan Low

Off the bar!

A header from Darmstadt cannons off the bar! Another let-off. Town quickly break and Diakhaby tries to find Billing but he fails to get on the end of the pass.

Jonathan Low

Pritchard takes..

No, it’s not a goal but Town get a corner as Pritchard’s effort is narrowly over the bar.

Darmstadt end up quickly breaking down the right and win a corner on the far side.

Jonathan Low

Free kick

Now, is this the time? Mounie wins a free kick in a great position, on the edge of the D in the central position.

Jonathan Low

Slack defending

Poor defending really for that goal, the initial header was too easy and then Darmstadt still had time to turn in the follow up. Yannick Starck with the goal.

KEY EVENT

GOAL

Darmstadt break the deadlock just a minute in, sweeping the ball home from close range after Hamer could only parry a header from the back post.

Jonathan Low

Second half

Here we go then for the second half.

No changes for Town.

KEY EVENT

HT Darmstadt 0 Town 0

All square at the break then - the home side have come into the game as the half as gone on.

A few good opportunities for Town early on but plenty of work to do at half time!

Jonathan Low

Darmstadt shot

Boyd cuts in from the right and shapes to shoot for the far top corner - he’s not far off and wins a corner for his effort.

Jonathan Low

Darmstadt chance

The hosts nearly open Town up again and a cross is chipped over Hamer on the left side but it’s too heavy and Town manage to clear their lines.

Jonathan Low

Raining!

It’s started to rain here quite remarkably - we were all set for temperatures of 30 plus degrees but suddenly the rain has swept in!

Don’t think it will last too long though.

Jonathan Low

Hamer save

Great save by Hamer from a back post header at a corner!
The follow-up is blocked and Town are let off the hook.

Straight forward save for Hamer but he still have to be in the right position and alert.

Jonathan Low

Town corner

Another corner for Town after Malone’s cross is blocked.

Jonathan Low

OK to continue

Looks like the new signing is okay to continue after a few minutes’ treatment.

Jonathan Low

Diakhaby down

Diakhaby is down with what looks like a foot injury after Town broke down the right. It was a bit of pinball in the area and he was challenged when trying to take a shot.

Jonathan Low

Control

Town are well in control here, they’re very comfortable on the ball.

Just need to show patience and find the killer pass when they can.

We’ve got a drinks break now, midway through the first half.

Jonathan Low

Billing tackle

Billing goes in high on the near touchline and there’s plenty of jeers from the home fans. No card given though.

Jonathan Low

Van La Parra shot

Some lovely turns from VLP in the central position but his shot is well blocked from about 20 yards. Would have been a great strike if that went in!

Jonathan Low

Paneka!

A paneka from Sabiri with a cross into the box which is half cleared, it comes back to him but he fires over.

Jonathan Low

Diakhaby cross

Diakhaby sends in a low left footed cross - it’s teasing one but the keeper gathers it at his near post.

Jonathan Low

Billing shot

Billing tries his luck with a low left footed shot but it hits a defender and into the arms of the keeper.