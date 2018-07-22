Huddersfield Town end their short trip to Germany with a friendly with SV Darmstadt on Sunday afternoon.

David Wagner's side will be looking to end their short trip on a high at the Merck Stadion.

The Terriers lost both of their 45-minute games in the Interwetten Cup on Saturday and drew with Dynamo Dresden last Wednesday so they will be looking for a confidence-boosting win to go into the final three weeks of pre-season.

Kick-off is at 2pm UK time.

Reporter Jonathan Low is at the stadium to bring you live updates from the game.

