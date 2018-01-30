Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool side to expect a fight when they travel to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield Town tonight.

While the hosts are without a win in six league matches, the Merseysiders are on their own mini-dip in form – a shock Premier League defeat at Swansea City followed by an FA Cup exit at the hands of West Bromwich Albion last weekend.

However, the Reds boss is philosophical about the situation and knows exactly what to expect from his opponents tonight.

“It is how football is, how life is. Two weeks ago we had an 18-game unbeaten run and then you lose twice and everything feels different," Jurgen Klopp said.

"That's OK because for us it is important you feel it and don't think it is not important.

"We have to make it much better from now on. If you use a defeat to learn from then it is still bad but it is OK. If you don't learn from it you are silly.

"I don't look ahead four or five weeks and think 'That's an important game' so it has not changed for Huddersfield.

"We need to show we are really ready for that. Huddersfield is a special place, the whole city fights for the league.

"They don't expect brilliant football, they expect a proper fight and that is what Huddersfield Town is ready to deliver. We need to deliver as well."

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could be in line for his first start in over a month tonight.

The England midfielder played half an hour in Saturday's FA Cup defeat to West Brom after four weeks out with a hamstring problem and comes into contention.