Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Adam Lallana will miss tomorrow night's Premier League trip to Huddersfield Town.
The Reds midfielder was absent from the home 3-2 FA Cup fourth round defeat against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.
Klopp has confirmed the player has a “little tear” in a muscle in his leg which could also see him miss the Anfield showdown against Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday.
It is a further setback for the 28-year-old, who has started just two games this season after missing the first three months with a thigh problem.
And with Liverpool looking to respond after back-to-back losses for the first time in 12 months, Klopp admits he's likely to be without the midfielder for the next week.
Of Lallana, the Reds boss revealed: “He's not ready for Huddersfield.
“Medical department told me no chance for West Brom, no chance for Huddersfield and a chance for Tottenham.
“After Tottenham for sure, but before Tottenham I don't know exactly.”