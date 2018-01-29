The video will start in 8 Cancel

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Adam Lallana will miss tomorrow night's Premier League trip to Huddersfield Town.

The Reds midfielder was absent from the home 3-2 FA Cup fourth round defeat against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Klopp has confirmed the player has a “little tear” in a muscle in his leg which could also see him miss the Anfield showdown against Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday.

It is a further setback for the 28-year-old, who has started just two games this season after missing the first three months with a thigh problem.

And with Liverpool looking to respond after back-to-back losses for the first time in 12 months, Klopp admits he's likely to be without the midfielder for the next week.

Of Lallana, the Reds boss revealed: “He's not ready for Huddersfield.

“Medical department told me no chance for West Brom, no chance for Huddersfield and a chance for Tottenham.

“After Tottenham for sure, but before Tottenham I don't know exactly.”