Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward says Huddersfield Town will always be close to his heart after the 24-year-old helped the Terriers to promotion to the top flight after 45 years in the lower leagues last season.

Ward will be warmly remembered forever by Town fans after his heroics in the penalty shootout against Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off semi-finals last year, as well as his crucial save at Wembley to deny Jordan Obita from the spot and hand Christopher Schindler the opportunity to send Town to the promised land.

The German centre back took that chance, sparking wild celebrations in the west end of the national stadium and back home in West Yorkshire.

On the remarkable promotion-winning season, Ward told the Liverpool Echo: “It was a special time at Huddersfield, we went through such a lot, hard times as well as good times in that season.

“A lot of people wrote us off, not just the players, the manager was questioned about his lack of experience, a lot of new signings, a lot of young loans.

"We formed a sort of siege mentality from that sort of criticism and that doubt. I think that’s ultimately what brought us together and carried us through.

“There will be always be a special bond for what we achieved - and over-achieved really.

“It was strange going back to the John Smith’s [with Liverpool] being in the opposition dug-out even though I’m a Liverpool player and always was! The club will always be close to my heart.”