Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard delivered stinging criticism to a section of Huddersfield Town support.

The former England captain was giving expert opinion for BT Sport on last night’s 3-0 Premier League defeat for Town against the club he led to European glory.

Gerrard was asked to comment on the booing which followed the final whistle of Town’s 1-1 FA Cup draw against Birmingham City last Saturday.

Even before the video had finished and while the boos were still clear, Gerrard could be heard telling BT Sport viewers: “That’s out of order. It’s wrong.”

Prompted by questions on why head coach David Wagner made sweeping changes (seven in all) for the fourth-round tie against the Blues, which will go to a replay at St Andrew’s on Tuesday, Gerrard had no doubts in supporting the Town boss.

“For me, Huddersfield have to priorities the league,” he said before kick-off at the John Smith’s Stadium, where goals from Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah were decisive.

“They have to make sure their best players are fit and fresh for these league games.

“They have Liverpool and United next week. They have to make changes against Birmingham.

“Okay, maybe they should beat Birmingham, but for these fans to boo David Wagner - the job he has done here is incredible so, for me, it’s bang out of order.”

A crowd of 13,047 watched Saturday’s tie. That’s a corrected figure from the original published and included 2,473 from the second city.

Gerrard made over 500 Liverpool appearances in an Anfield career spanning 17 years from 1998, before spending a season in America with LA Galaxy.

He is now in charge of the Liverpool Under 18s as he embarks on a coaching career.