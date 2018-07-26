LOOK: Huddersfield Town fans bask in the sun as Terriers defeat Lyon

Huddersfield Town claimed an excellent win over Champions League outfit Olympique Lyonnais at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday.

In the Terriers' first and only home match of the pre-season, Town netted three times to come from behind and claim victory over Ligue Un's third best team of last season.

Maxwel Cornet put the French side in front after the interval, but a first Town goal for Terence Kongolo and a Laurent Depoitre brace handed David Wagner 's men the impressive win.

The match was open to the fans and gave most supporters a first glimpse of Town's summer signings in action.

Adama Diakhaby , Ramadan Sobhi and Ben Hamer made their home debuts for Town on the day, with Kongolo making his first John Smith's Stadium appearance as a full-time Terrier.

Were you there to see the new boys in the blue and white stripes yesterday?

If you were you may have been snapped by our photographer. Take a look through the gallery above to see if you were pictured at the ground.