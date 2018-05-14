Huddersfield Town 0 Arsenal 1: Fan gallery from final-day clash at the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town 0 Arsenal 1: Fan gallery from final-day clash at the John Smith's Stadium

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town ended their debut season in the Premier League with a narrow defeat to Arsenal yesterday.

Town were beaten by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half sliding finish, which handed Arsene Wenger victory in his final match in charge of the Gunners.

The defeat didn't spoil the party atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium however, with the Town faithful elated after their side booked a second season in the top flight with the point gained against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in midweek.

The ground was sold out for the visit of Arsenal on the final day, with Town fans given free T-shirts by the club to mark the remarkable achievement of top-tier safety.

The travelling fans also added to the jubilant atmosphere in West Yorkshire, with the Gunners keen to give their iconic manager a fitting send off after 22 years with Arsenal.

If you were in the crowd on Sunday, you may have been snapped by our photographer.

Flick through the bumper gallery above to see if you were pictured at the stadium.