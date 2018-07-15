LOOK: Did you make it into our Accrington Stanley vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

The sun may have been shining in East Lancashire but it was a day to forget for Huddersfield Town fans at Accrington.

Newly-promoted League One Stanley shocked David Wagner's men with a resounding 3-0 victory over the Terriers at the Wham Stadium.

Forward Kayden Jackson grabbed a first-half brace for the hosts with Sean McConville converting a free-kick late on.

Overall, the travelling Blue N White army of 1,025 had little to cheer with too many of Town's players putting in a below-par performance.

However, boss Wagner insisted it was a 'typical' pre-season friendly with nothing to worry about in the grand scheme things of maintaining the side's Premier League status this term.

