LOOK: Did you make it into our Chelsea FC vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

Wednesday May 10th will always be remembered by Huddersfield Town fans as the day they witnessed their side perform another footballing miracle.

After defying the odds to reach the Premier League last season, the Terriers have now confirmed they will be stopping there for more than one campaign.

Sunday's draw at Manchester City meant David Wagner's men needed just another point to secure their status in the top-flight for another season.

And there were scenes of pandemonium early into the second-half as Laurent Depoitre put the Terriers ahead before nerves crept in when Marcos Alonso equalised 12 minutes later.

But despite Chelsea searching for a winner, Town valiantly held on for the much-needed draw with Jonas Lossl also making a stunning save late on to turn Andreas Christensen's header past the post.

