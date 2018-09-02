LOOK: Our fan gallery from Huddersfield Town's draw at Everton

LOOK: Our fan gallery from Huddersfield Town's draw at Everton

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed an excellent point against Everton yesterday, drawing 1-1 away from home.

Philip Billing's header from a Chris Lowe corner put the Terriers in front in the first period, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin's nodded effort tied the scores up 87 seconds after the opener.

Marco Silva's side attempted to put the Yorkshire side under more pressure in the dying minutes as they looked to find a winner, but Town held firm and denied the Toffees all three points.

The draw lifted Town out of the relegation zone and the Terriers will stay in 17th should Burnley fail to beat Manchester United later today.

If you were at the clash on Merseyside yesterday, you could have been pictured by our photographer.

Take a look through the gallery above to see if you were snapped at Goodison.