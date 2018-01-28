LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Birmingham City fan gallery?

Huddersfield Town were unable to see off Birmingham City at the first attempt in the FA Cup Fourth Round clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

Steve Mounie had given the Premier League side a deserved lead in the 21 minute, heading home a pinpoint cross from full-back Florent Hadergjonaj.

Town were in control of the game before gifting their visitors an equaliser – Lukas Jutkiewicz captalising on poor defending from Michael Hefele to slot the ball past Joel Coleman.

After that the SkyBet Championship side were sparked into life with Jutkiewicz unfortunate to see a goal disallowed for offside while at the other end Joe Lolley missed a gilt-edged chance in stoppage time.

In the end a draw was arguably a fair result with the replay scheduled for Tuesday, February 6 at St Andrew's.

