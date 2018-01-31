Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were unable to cause an upset against Liverpool in the Premier League clash at the John Smith’s Stadium.

A couple of crucial chances were missed and Liverpool punished David Wagner’s side with goals from Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah (penalty) for a 3-0 win.

A crowd of 24,121 created a cracking atmosphere, especially in the first half before Liverpool got their vital second goal.

Once again, there was barely a spare seat to be had as blue and white fans packed in to see their favourites.

It was ultimately another frustrating occasion as Town, beaten by a better side, didn’t get the rub of the green either - so it’s on to the next assignment: Manchester United away!

If you were at the John Smith’s Stadium last night then you may have been snapped by our photographer – scroll through the gallery above to see.