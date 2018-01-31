Huddersfield Town were unable to cause an upset against Liverpool in the Premier League clash at the John Smith’s Stadium.
A couple of crucial chances were missed and Liverpool punished David Wagner’s side with goals from Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah (penalty) for a 3-0 win.
A crowd of 24,121 created a cracking atmosphere, especially in the first half before Liverpool got their vital second goal.
Once again, there was barely a spare seat to be had as blue and white fans packed in to see their favourites.
It was ultimately another frustrating occasion as Town, beaten by a better side, didn’t get the rub of the green either - so it’s on to the next assignment: Manchester United away!
