LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United fan gallery?

LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crowd of 17,861 were on hand to watch Huddersfield Town put up a spirited display against Manchester United in their FA Cup Fifth Round clash.

Unfortunately it wasn't enough for David Wagner's side as footballing giants United eventually ran out comfortable 2-0 winners at the John Smith's Stadium.

A Romelu Lukaku brace did the damage with the Belgian forward opening the scoring as early as the third-minute before putting the tie out of sight just after the interval.

The game also marked the first use of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology in West Yorkshire when a Juan Mata effort was cancelled on the stroke of half-time.

The defeat means the Terriers can now concentrate solely on Premier League survival which starts in earnest away to West Bromwich Albion next weekend.

If you were at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday then you may have been snapped by our photographer – scroll through the gallery above to see.