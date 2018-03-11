LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City fan gallery?

A John Smith's Stadium crowd of 23,567 were unable to roar Huddersfield Town to victory over ten-man Swansea City yesterday afternoon.

The Welsh side found themselves reduced to 10 men after 11 minutes when Jordan Ayew lunged in studs up on Jonathan Hogg, catching the Terriers midfielder halfway up his shin.

However, Town's fevered expectation soon gave way to frustration as the visitors repelled wave after wave of attacks.

Steve Mounie came closest to breaking the deadlock when his volley was brilliantly touched onto the bar by Lukasz Fabianski while Tom Ince also hit the post in the last minute of normal time.

The result leaves David Wagner's side 15th in the Premier League table but crucially, now four points ahead of the relegation zone after this weekend's results.

