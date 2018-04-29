LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Everton FC fan gallery?

A John Smith's Stadium crowd of 24,121 were unable to lift Huddersfield Town to a victory that may have guaranteed another season of top-flight football.

With the final three games of the campaign against Premier League giants Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, many felt Everton would be the Terriers best opportunity to claim much-needed points for survival.

But initial optimism soon became frustration as the visitors grabbed a first-half league against the run of play.

Despite all Town's hard-work and endeavour, Theo Walcott latched onto a stray pass to provide forward Cenk Tosun with an assist for the visitors' opening goal.

And as David Wagner's men tried to salvage something from the encounter, Idrissa Gueye doubled the Merseysiders advantage in the 77th minute.

The result leaves Town in 16th place in the table but crucially, now just three points ahead of the bottom three.

