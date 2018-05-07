LOOK: Did you make it into our Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

LOOK: Did you make it into our Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was a carnival atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium yesterday afternoon as Huddersfield Town claimed a valuable point from their crucial clash against Manchester City.

It was suppose to be a day of celebration in the sunshine for the hosts with Pep Guardiola's side lifting the Premier League trophy at the end of the game.

But other than the guard of honour the Terriers bestowed on their mega-rich rivals, there was very little other gestures of goodwill from David Wagner's side.

Town were there to get a positive result in their bid to avoid relegation and went about stifling City's tradition attacking swagger throughout.

However, it was more than just a sterling rearguard display with the side also having chances to be the ultimate party poopers and claim what would have been an unexpected victory.

In the end it wasn't to be with the draw leaving the Terriers in 16th place in the table but crucially, now three points ahead of the drop zone.

If you were at the Etihad then you may have been snapped by our photographer – scroll through the gallery above to see.