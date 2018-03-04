LOOK: Did you make it into our Tottenham Hotspur vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

A travelling away support of around 2,500 Huddersfield Town fans braved treacherous weather conditions and transport issues to support their side against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

However, it was to be no happy return to the National Stadium just nine months since David Wagner masterminded promotion to the Premier League via the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final.

A goal in each half from South Korean forward Son Heung-min gave Spurs all three points in a contest they dominated throughout.

Son's first came in the 27th minute after a pass from Dele Alli freed the forward to race clear and round Jonas Lossl before finishing low just inside the far-right post.

And despite a better second-half showing from the Terriers, Son doubled the advantage on 54 with a header from a sumptuous Harry Kane cross.

However, with home games against Swansea City and Crystal Palace in the next fortnight, arguably this encounter was a case of damage limitations with bigger battles still to come.

