Huddersfield Town gained a vital point in their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League with a goalless draw at Etihad Stadium.

Although the encounter witnessed the coronation of Manchester City as champions, David Wagner's side were determined to make sure their hosts didn't have it all there own way.

And although it was a solid, rearguard effort from the Terriers, they also created chances for themselves to steal more than a point from the clash.

Alex Pritchard came agonisingly close, unleashing a drive from 25 yards out that an outstretched Ederson could only push around the post while Scott Malone was also thwarted late on.

Have a look below at the quick-fire talking points from today's John Smith's Stadium encounter....

Key Moment

Christopher Schindler's last ditch clearance early in the second-half after a mis-hap between Jonas Lossl and Steve Mounie.

Moan of the Match

Manchester City fans invading the pitch at full-time, preventing the Town players and fans to come together to celebrate their well-deserved point.

Talking Point

Town's 'game-management' throughout was exemplary – can they continue the new-found trend against Chelsea and Arsenal though?

Man of the Match

Aaron Mooy: Outstanding against his former employers; constantly at the heart of Town’s transition from defence to counter attack.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Mike Dean (Cheshire): Let the game flow and allowed Town just enough time to game manage before stepping in.

Atmosphere

A day of celebration in the sunshine at the Etihad with the Town faithful more than playing their part throughout.

Verdict

To a man Huddersfield Town were incredible today – stifling City's attack and even having some decent chances for themselves.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (5-4-1): Lossl; Smith, Kongolo, Hogg, Mooy, Lowe (Malone, 77’), Pritchard (van La Parra, 82’), Mounie (Depoitre, 59’), Zanka, Schindler, Hadergjonaj.

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Billing, Quaner, Stankovic.

Booked: Smith, Lowe, van La Parra

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson, Walker, Stones (Bernardo, 73’), Otamendi, Delph (Mendy, 57’), Fernandinho, De Bruyne (Gundogan, 68’), Sane, Silva, Sterling, Jesus

Subs Not Used: Bravo, Laporte, Yaya Toure, Foden.

Booked:

Half time: Manchester City 0 Huddersfield Town 0