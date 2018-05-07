Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed an unlikely but well-deserved point against newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

On the day when they were presented with the trophy, Pep Guardiola's City side failed to be inspired by the glittering coronation and had to settle for a goalless draw against a Town side who dug deep for the point.

The result could yet prove vital for the Terriers in their battle to avoid relegation, moving further clear of the drop zone with games against Chelsea and Arsenal still to come.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media on the Etihad encounter...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The Mirror

While City's celebrations are certainly the headline from the occasion, the bore-draw was a nothing short of a monumental result for Huddersfield.

After rivals Southampton and Swansea both dropped points on Saturday, the most unlikely of points earned could be enough to secure Premier League football for another season in West Yorkshire.

David Wagner's men did what so many have tried - and failed - to do at the Etihad this season; they came with their shop shut and managed to resist the onslaught.

Guardiola is undoubtedly the manager of the season, but Wagner deserves an honorary mention. To keep a club of that size in the top flight is quite remarkable.

The Telegraph

It was not even as if Huddersfield Town rode their luck either. From start to finish, they were magnificent, disrupting City’s usual fluency, stifling their opponent’s attacking threat and creating opportunities of their own.

As the game entered stoppage time, it was actually David Wagner’s side who had the best chance to win it.

Victory would have guaranteed Huddersfield’s survival.

As it stands, they are not safe quite yet but this could prove an invaluable point in their valiant battle against relegation.

With Chelsea to play at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday followed by the visit of Arsenal on the final day, Huddersfield’s run-in is treacherous but they navigated arguably the toughest hurdle with a spirit, unity and composure that underlined just how far they have come under Wagner, despite having the division’s smallest budget.

The Independent

Huddersfield Town’s supporters were the loudest at the final whistle - delighted to see their side draw at the Etihad and boost their hopes of playing again at this level next year.

David Wagner’s job is not done yet but this precious point represents a significant step towards safety.

For City, it was an imperfect coronation after an exceptional season and in more ways than one.

Daily Mail

This was not a classic, but that hardly seemed to matter to the majority at the Etihad. They have another two games to set the Premier League record for most points, most goals and most wins in a single season.

For Huddersfield, it mattered an awful lot. Their Premier League campaign is not finished by any means as they battle for survival at the other end of the table, and this point could prove massively important.

They earned it by defending deep and throwing themselves in front of anything and everything that came their way. By chasing, hounding and, yes, more than a little time-wasting. When you’re in Huddersfield shoes, just about anything goes.

It didn’t make for a great spectacle but that won’t matter a bit if they are back at the Etihad as a Premier League club next season.

This was City’s day but Huddersfield could be celebrating just as much in a week’s time.

The Express

Manchester City failed to fire on the day they were presented with the Premier League trophy as Huddersfield claimed a vital point at the Etihad Stadium.

The champions lacked their usual ferocity and had to settle for a goalless draw against a Huddersfield side who dug in for a result that could be critical in their battle to avoid relegation.

City had gone into the game on the brink of breaking Premier League records for most wins, most goals and most points in a season but all three were put on hold.

For the Terriers, with tough final games against Chelsea and Arsenal to come, the unexpected point was hugely welcome, putting them in touching distance of safety.

They had to work hard for it, though, as City, despite lacking their usual intensity, dominated possession in their customary manner.

Daily Star

This was the day Pep Guardiola’s men picked up the Premier League trophy as reward for a stunning season.

But the biggest smiles belonged to the Terriers at the final whistle after David Wagner’s heroes somehow secured a precious point that could well keep them up.

Wagner struggled to contain his delight at the end as he embraced Guardiola, knowing there is now a strong chance he will be taking him on again next season.

To put the result into perspective, the Terriers became the first side in the league to keep a clean sheet here since Manchester United in April 2017.

SKY

Huddersfield Town boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a gutsy goalless draw against champions Manchester City on Sunday.

City were looking to set a host of domestic records before capping their sensational season by lifting the Premier League trophy.

But with City's eyes perhaps on post-match celebrations, a dogged and resilient Huddersfield outfit seized the opportunity to secure an unlikely point in their battle against the drop.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

TalkSport

David Wagner’s men showed incredible determination and courage to stop the free-flowing Citizens after giving them the guard of honour they become accustomed to in the past few weeks.

Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus came closest for the hosts, but could not fast a way past the impenetrable Terriers’ defence.

While their Premier League status is not quite yet secure, this is the type of performance which suggests Huddersfield deserve to be in the top flight.

NBC Sport

Huddersfield Town picked up a stunning clean sheet and point at Manchester City on Sunday, putting a small dark cloud of City’s Premier League trophy celebration at the Etihad Stadium.

For Man City, it’s the first time they’ve been shutout at home this Premier League season and the second time in all competitions (Wolves in the League Cup).

Huddersfield Town’s 36 points with two matches to play are three more than 16th place Swansea City and 17th place Southampton, who play each other in the run-in.