Manchester City could be crowned Premier League champions on April 7th with six games to go, which could be good news for Huddersfield Town.

Should City win the title next weekend it wouldn't be too surprising to see Pep Guardiola switch his focus to the Champions League and rest key players for what will essentially become meaningless games for his side.

Motivation for the remaining matches could also be a little low amongst the squad, so might they suddenly become one of the easier teams in the league to beat?

To find out, Trinity Mirror's Data Unit have had a look at all the games played by the last 20 title winning sides after they’d secured the title.

Overall, those teams won 47% of their remaining games, drew 24% and lost 29%.

While that’s hardly title-winning form it does suggest that they don’t automatically become pushovers.

Take Manchester United’s 1999/00 title winning side for example - they won the league with four games to go that year and won all four of them.

In 2004/05 Chelsea won the title with three games to spare and won the first two of those and drew the last. They had two games to spare last season and won both of those, while Leicester City won one and drew one of the two games that followed them winning the league in 2016.

There are examples of teams who collapsed after securing the title though; Manchester United won the league with five games to go in 2000/01.

They drew their first game after securing the title, won the next but then lost their last three.

Arsenal lost both of the games that followed them securing the title in 1997/98 as did Chelsea in 2005/06 while Manchester United drew one and lost one after winning the league in 2006/07.

Year | Champion | Games left | Average points

2017 | Chelsea | 2 | 3.0

2016 | Leicester | 2 | 2.0

2015 | Chelsea | 3 | 1.3

2014 | Manchester City | 0 | n/a

2013 | Manchester United | 4 | 1.3

2012 | Manchester City | 0 | n/a

2011 | Manchester United | 2 | 1.5

2010 | Chelsea | 0 | n/a

2009 | Manchester United | 1 | 3.0

2008 | Manchester United | 0 | n/a

2007 | Manchester United | 2 | 0.5

2006 | Chelsea | 2 | 0.0

2005 | Chelsea | 3 | 2.3

2004 | Arsenal | 4 | 2.0

2003 | Manchester United | 1 | 3.0

2002 | Arsenal | 1 | 3.0

2001 | Manchester United | 5 | 0.8

2000 | Manchester United | 4 | 3.0

1999 | Manchester United | 0 | n/a

1998 | Arsenal | 2 | 0.0