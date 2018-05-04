Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner believes his side have nothing to fear ahead of this week’s final run of Premier League fixtures.

Last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at home to Everton means the Terriers are now just three points from safety with the daunting task of needing points against three of the top six in their final run of games.

That starts away at newly-crowned champions Manchester City on Sunday (kick-off 1.30pm) before facing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening (kick-off 7.45pm) before a final day showdown against Arsenal at the John Smith’s Stadium the following Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

Yet Town’s head coach is not daunted by the prospects, insisting these are the games his side defied the odds to play when they won promotion from the SkyBet Championship last May.

“We worked our socks off last year at Wembley to play these opponents and now we should be nervous? That makes no sense,” a defiant David Wagner declared.

“The excitement just grows and grows because the season is nearly at an end and we are still in a position that we are fighting for something.

“It is a position no-one expected us to be in - everything is in our hands and we have to fight.

“We like to test ourselves against the best and Manchester City are the best; they are the Champions.

“Then we have Chelsea and Arsenal - everybody wants to play against these teams.

“We will search, work and fight for our chance. Then we will see what we can get out of it – but if one football club knows that anything is possible it is us.”

However, Wagner could have to still do without the services of Tom Ince for the Etihad encounter with the player expected to have a late fitness check on the hamstring injury which ruled him out against Everton.