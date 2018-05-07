Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen described Huddersfield Town’s point at Manchester City as “great” and said belief within the squad is as strong as ever that they can clinch Premier League survival.

The 28-year-old Danish international played his part in stifling the champions for a clean sheet and draw which means David Wagner’s side now need just one point to guarantee a second season of top flight football.

“It’s great - coming in here we had a belief we could keep a clean sheet and I think the boys did brilliant,"Zanka told Sky Sports.

“We all did brilliant, really, Of course you need a little bit of luck in a tough place like this, but we got it and we are really happy with the point.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

So was he nervous during the match and, particularly, towards the end?

“Of course you look up at the clock and it seems to go slower and slower!” he smiled.

“But we had the belief all the way through and we got the result. So we will take the point and move on from here.”

Zanka also went on to explain Town’s gameplan.

“It was to go out and press them really high, and I think we did a good job,” he said.

“After the first 30 minutes we got a little bit tired, but we came out second half and were pressured down in our half, but the way we doubled up on the sides (against the City wingers) turned out to be great.”

He added: “ It’s horrible (chasing a team like City) but when it’s all said and done and you come away with a clean sheet it’s worth it.

“The confidence this gives us we can use. Of course we want to add to our tally every week, but this point and this confidence against the best in the league proves we should be able to get it against fourth, fifth or sixth as well.”