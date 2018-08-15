The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manchester City could be without four players for their clash with Huddersfield Town this weekend due to injuries.

Danilo and Eliaquim Mangala have been ruled out of the fixture due to injury lay-offs, with the Brazilian struggling with an ankle injury picked up ahead of the 2018 World Cup quarter-final against Belgium.

Defensive team mate Mangala will also be unavailable to Pep Guardiola after sustaining a knee injury on loan at Everton last season.

New signing Philippe Sandler is unexpected to feature after undergoing knee surgery in May whilst still a PEC Zwolle player.

One key City star who missed last weekend's opener with Arsenal was Spanish midfielder David Silva.

The 32-year-old, who retired from international football earlier this week, could return for Sunday's clash with the Terriers however after reportedly being kept on the sidelines as a precaution.

Silva's next match for City will be his 250th for the Sky Blues, with the former Valencia man racking up 48 goals and 75 assists in that time.

No player has notched more assists since his debut in the Premier League.