Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus says the Premier League champions will not be in "party mode" for the visit of Huddersfield Town this weekend - or for the remainder of the season.

The Citizens claimed the English league title in mid-April after outplaying their competition for the majority of the campaign and will pick up the iconic trophy when the Terriers travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Town will be looking to spoil the party, with David Wagner's side in desperate need of points to preserve their top-flight status for a second season, but City's 21-year-old Brazilian wonderkid is adamant he and his teammates will be focused on the job at hand.

In an interview on the club's official Twitter account , the striker - who has netted 12 Premier League goals this season - said: "In the remaining games everyone might think we're just going to be in party mode and that we will probably lose focus.

"But just like our manager [Pep Guardiola] has said, we want to break every record we possibly can.

"We must focus and want to show that we can carry on and win these games.

"Despite the fact that we are champions, we still want to respect our remaining opponents.

"We want to beat all the records we can beat and win all of our matches."