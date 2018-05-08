Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner held a press conference today to preview the Terriers' crucial midweek clash with Chelsea.

The boss discussed injury news, possible rotation and the Manchester City result in front of the media, also touching on tonight's vital clash between Southampton and Swansea City.

Although Town fans' eyes will be glued to their TV screens tonight, the head coach was more concerned with the job his side have at hand and not on events his side cannot influence.

Here is every word the boss had to say before tomorrow's trip to the capital.

Wagner on... confidence gained from Man City result

"The confidence and the belief that we have everything in our hands and we are able to get what we need in the last games - it helps for sure.

"Every good result and every good performance helps you in terms of your confidence and your belief.

"For sure on Sunday it was a good result and a very good performance against City as well, but it is now in the past and it's on to the next one - a very exciting one against Chelsea away.

"And we will try our best against them - they are a very good team as everybody knows.

"They are still fighting for the top four after their very good form and results in the past and we need some further points on the board to make our Premier league status mathematically safe as well and this is how it looks ahead of tomorrow's game."

Wagner on... rotating for the Chelsea clash

"This is an idea which we have in our head.

"We will see how the guys look tomorrow.

"We will train now in the afternoon and we have training tomorrow morning as well and we will make the decision that makes sense - how many fresh legs do we need, what will be the best for tomorrow's game.

"We are used to rotation since day one when we arrived - the players are used to it.

"If it makes sense we will use it.

"We will see how they look tomorrow, but after this great effort in the circumstances where it was very hot - it is something we have in our head but the final decision isn't done."

Wagner on... Chelsea having Champions League qualification to play for

"From my point of view it was a challenge anyway.

"It is Chelsea, the former champion.

"They have a very, very good, very experienced manager, great individuals and a good team in good form as well.

"This is anything but easy, but we said this more often now!

"We will try for it, we will fight for it, we will work for it.

"We try to make something that looks like an impossible task - we will work to make it possible.

"First and foremost we have to be focused on our performance and that we reach our highest level and maybe we will get this result and reward for it - maybe not, we will see after the game but if we invest and try everything with the experience we had last Sunday, with the confidence which the players have and with the target in front of you - come on! A few further points then it is done.

"There is no greater moment to play for it than tomorrow night against Chelsea away."

Wagner on... the excitement of survival being in touching distance

"With every day it becomes more exciting, with every day it becomes a little bit nearer and clearer as well.

"Maybe before it was a little bit cloudy and everything uncertain - now it looks totally clear.

"We need some further points and then we can secure our Premier League status against Chelsea and Arsenal.

"It is anything but the easiest task you can face in the Premier League, but we wanted to be part of it, we are part of it and we would like to be part of it in the future as well and this means we will not only have to face the opponents, you have to try to cause them problems and try to get some points out of these games against these opponents.

"This is what we have done and what we will try to do in the future as well."

Wagner on... Swansea City vs Southampton

"To be totally honest, because it is totally out of our hands we will follow it, we will recognise the result, but we cannot influence it which is why we can only recognise it.

"There is no preference.

"You can argue if one team wins, you only need a further point, but this is their challenge tonight.

"I do not like to waste my energy thinking about what result will be the best.

"We will take anything and we have done this in the past.

"We are focused on us. We have it in our hands, we have to get some further points against some very good opponents, then they can do whatever they want to do.

"It doesn't have to bother us if we do our job and this is what we are focused on - doing our job."

Wagner on... more speculation over his future

"The plan hasn't changed."

Wagner on... Pedal for Pounds 9 setting off today

"I would imagine, even if I'm not the best cyclist - and I don't really like cycling - but I imagine it is better to cycle in these weather conditions rather than under the usual Yorkshire rain!

"I am very pleased that they will do it. It is a very good reason to do it and hopefully everybody will be back healthy."

Wagner on... the importance of the fans at Man City and Chelsea

"The support was incredible on Sunday, like it was more or less over the whole season home and away.

"Thanks to our sponsor OPE we will have big support tomorrow against Chelsea because the sponsor has sponsored the coaches to bring our supporters down and I have heard there are 15 or 16 coaches which will travel down to London to back us.

"This is great to hear and will be great to see tomorrow night as well.

"We will try everything to give them every reason to support us."

Wagner on... the prospect of taking on Chelsea away from home

"We don't have to lie and make this task smaller than it is - it is one of the biggest challenges you can face in the Premier League at the minute.

"It is Chelsea, the former champions, on a very good run. They came back into the race for the top four - this is the truth, isn't it?

"Yes, but Sunday's task looked difficult as well, but we went out, tried it and we got our reward - this is our aim for tomorrow as well.

"To go out, try to find an idea that will cause them some problems, try to be on your best first and foremost physically, but from the fighting spirit and then hope and work for your reward and the result.

"If this is the case, nobody knows, but what we can do is show all the passion and desire this group of players have, because it becomes closer and closer and nearer and nearer and it becomes more clear we need some further points and this makes it for us more exciting than it is anyway."

Wagner on... whether Man City result was proudest tactical moment at Town

"No. Obviously the idea which we had when we though about Man City - what can we do against them, how we can minimise their strength and even if we were good everybody is able to see their strength, and maybe how we can cause them some problems as well - I think it was obvious that it worked on Sunday.

"But we had other games where the idea which we had obviously worked, but it only worked because the players have done an incredible job - this is the most important thing."

Wagner on... whether Town can play the same way against Chelsea

"It is a different task.

"Chelsea and Man City have a different style."

Wagner on... injury news

"Tom Ince will be back - he is in full training.

"He will be part of the squad for sure.

"Chris Lowe and Terence Kongolo got some knocks - they recovered yesterday and got some treatment and will get further treatment as well.

"There is a small question mark over both but I think and I hope both will be available.

"This is the outcome of the last game against City - everybody else is fine."

Wagner on... the intensity of the relegation scrap

"It's difficult to describe because it is the last week of the season, but it feels like one of the busiest ones and one of the tensest ones - it is anything but decelerating at the end of the season.

"It is full focus and full concentration, make your homework, try to analyse the opponents as good as you can, try to find a good game to play against them and then try to follow this idea as good as you can for every single second because the most important thing - which is what made me so proud last Sunday - is that you have to be focused and concentrated from second one to the last second to get a reward against these teams.

"This is what the players have done on Sunday which was top class - to do it two times in a week in three days would be top, top class and this is what we try to do."

Wagner on... Town's position in the Premier League table

"I think we are in a position where we have been more or less over the whole season.

"It was the case only once that we were in the bottom three over the whole season, although it isn't an unusual position for us.

"What is different is - as well for them - that there is only two games to go and you can get the feeling that we have run out of games to try to catch the competitors that you have.

"This is the truth so I am absolutely fine with the position we are in - I would not change if someone offered me to change with one of our competitors the position or the points.

"At the end, it doesn't change that we are focused on ourselves and if we do our job and collect further points, we don't have to care about the other ones.

"This is exactly how our mindset is and how our mindset was in the past.

"This is exactly what we try to follow in the next two games we have in front of us."

Wagner on... whether Chelsea fighting for something makes it easier to predict their approach

"These are things which we are not able to influence.

"We can only take what we get and we get exactly this situation - they are fighting for the top four after their very good results which they have had in the past and after Tottenham and Liverpool failed in the past to secure their status already.

"This is the truth - it is a fact, accept this fact, deal with it and try to make your start."

Wagner on... whether point at City was hardest gained this season

"No. No point in the Premier League - for a club like Huddersfield Town - was an easy one. Not a single one.

"It was an important point - like all the others were as well.

"Maybe it was an unexpected point if you like to call it that, but it was not harder, easier, less important or more important than the other 35 which we had before."

Wagner on... the City performance showing the Terrier spirit

"There is no doubt that this is part of the football club,.

"This is part of this football club's identity and DNA.

"This spirit and this belief to even go in to impossible-looking challenges and try to make the impossible possible.

"At least try it - then whatever happens will happen.

"This was another example, but in the past we had a few of these at this football club - and the last one was for sure a very exciting one and one which will be in our memories for a long time."

Wagner on... preparing for three games in a week

"Not more difficult than it is usually when we play three games in a week.

"Even if it was a long time ago when we had this last time, we are used to it after all the experiences we have had in this Premier League season and especially in the last Championship season where we had 45 games.

"We are used to three games in a week - how we have to prepare every single individual, how we have to manage and deal with it in the analysis department, in our meetings with the players, in our recovering strategy.

"We are used to it. It is nothing extraordinary for us.

"For me personally, it is unusual that this happens in the last week of the season, but welcome to English football."

Wagner on... Antonio Conte

"What he has done is absolutely fantastic.

"He won the league in his first year when he arrived and he was in the final as well.

"Now he chasing for the top four.

"He has done a fantastic job not only at Chelsea, but where he was before.

"I really rate him very high in what he has done - he is a really top, top class manager and I think everybody can be happy that he is a manager in the Premier League."

Wagner on... playing Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the final week

"To have in the last week of the season Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal in a row - this is for sure nothing this football club has had very often in the past - or in the last 50 years maybe.

"We have it, we wanted it and now we try to get the best out of it.

"This is exactly how it is and this is what we will prepare for."

Wagner on... fixture compilers not pitting the top six against each other in the final week

"To be totally honest, the advantages which they have in the fixtures - or which they could maybe have in the fixtures - is probably the easiest advantage which they have compared to us as Huddersfield Town which I can deal with.

"I have no complaints.

"I think the guys which deal with the fixtures have done a great job and I think you have to have a special brain to make this happen.

"So no complaints from our side."

Wagner on... whether staying up would be comparable to Champions League qualification

"No - if we stay up it is like we won the title.

"For me personally and for us as a football club, to secure our status is, for me, bigger than promotion last season and this means it feels like we won the league."

Wagner on... keeping his composure during links away from Town

"This is totally easy because I know what the truth is and what it isn't.

"You have to speak about this and write about this, but I know exactly what the truth is.

"The truth is I have a commitment here and to Dean [Hoyle] and I will follow it like I did last year.

"This is exactly what I will do this year.

"This is why I can easily deal with it - it is no problem for me."