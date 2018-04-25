Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Stones is hoping to make his comeback from injury for Manchester City's Premier League home game against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, May 6th.

The England international has not featured for Pep Guardiola’s side since March 7th and is currently sidelined with an abductor injury.

It is believed Stones is around a week away from making a full recovery and although a starting place may be too soon, he could be considered for the substitutes’ bench.

The Etihad encounter will see City lift the Premier League trophy at the final whistle, having been confirmed as champions earlier this month following Manchester United ’s shock defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion.

And while it is customary for the trophy to usually be presented after the final home game of the season, this is not possible due to the fact the clash against the Brighton & Hove Albion is a mid-week fixture.

That game was rearranged due to the Seagull’s FA Cup involvement which means the clash with Town has been moved from Saturday May 5th to Sunday May 6th (kick-off 1.30pm) so the presentation can be televised live across the country via SKY Sports .