Huddersfield Town take on Manchester City at the weekend with the Terriers in need of points to keep the distance between them and their relegation rivals.

Town's loss to Everton last week allowed Southampton to go within three points of David Wagner's side with a win against AFC Bournemouth and Mark Hughes' men made no mistake on the south coast.

Now Town face a crucial final three games in the league against three of the biggest teams - Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The run-in starts at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (1.30pm kick off), where the Terriers will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

With Town 16th in the league, a victory over the Premier League champions would surely see them safe, but a loss could mean Town head into their final two matches in the relegation zone.

Who would you pick to ensure Town pick up something in Manchester?

