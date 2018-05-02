Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City looking to defy the odds in their battle to avoid relegation.

Last weekend's 2-0 defeat at home to Everton meant the Terriers are now just three points from safety with the daunting task of needing points against three of the top six in their final run of games.

And it will get no harder than Pep Guardiola's high-fliers who are looking for one more win to break the record for the most number of points gained in a single Premier League season.

If you're planning on making the trip, take a look at our handy away day guide below....

What's the Etihad Stadium's address...

Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Road, Manchester, M11 3FF

How many away fans are making the trip...

Huddersfield Town have been given an allocation of 3,000 in the South Stand which is now sold-out.

What is the nearest train station/tram stop to the ground?

The ground has it's own Metrolink stop on the East Manchester line, called Etihad Campus (on the north side of the stadium, next to the outside catering and toilets at City Square) which is only a five minute walk from the away end.

Trams can be caught from either Manchester Victoria or Piccadilly railway stations (or Market Street or Piccadilly Gardens in the city centre), towards Droylsden and Velopark (south east side of the stadium, near Asda).

However, please note the Velopark station is closed after the game has ended.

What's the parking like for away fans?

There is some parking available at the stadium itself which costs £10 per car, £20 per minibus, whilst motorcycles are free.

The East Car Park is nearest to the away entrance but be aware there is a residents only parking scheme in place in the streets near to the ground, which extends about a mile out from the stadium.

If you want to street park, it means parking further away and then walking to the stadium while some unofficial car parks have sprung up over the years, mostly charging around £5 per car.

Where should away fans drink?

There are not a great deal of pubs around the stadium, and the few available, including the FanZone at the ground, are predominantly for home supporters.

However, 'The Stanley' (aka Sports Bar) pub does let in away fans in small numbers - about a ten minute walk away from the stadium, just set back from the main A6010 (Pottery Lane), going towards Ashbury's train station.

How much does a pie, a pint and a programme cost?

The cost of a pie is £4, cup of tea £2 and a programme £3 according to the latest BBC Price of Football research.

What happened the last time Town travelled to Manchester City?

Manchester City cruised into last season's FA Cup quarter-finals with an emphatic 5-1 victory over the Terriers.

David Wagner's side had taken a 7th minute lead through Harry Bunn before City came back through Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero (2), Pablo Zabaleta and Kelechi Iheanacho.