Huddersfield Town travel to the Etihad today to take on Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Terriers are still outside of the relegation zone after Stoke City and Southampton failed to record wins this weekend, but Town are still in need of points to secure a second season in the top flight.

That quest starts in Manchester today before Town take on Chelsea and Arsenal in the final week of the campaign.

Have a look below at everything you need to know ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash.

Who's playing?

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town - Premier League

When and where?

Kick off is at 1.30pm on Sunday, May 6 at the Etihad Stadium.

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app shortly after the match, before Match of the Day 2 airs at 22:30 on BBC One .

Weather forecast?

The Met Office expect it to be a warm, dry day in Manchester with highs of 21 degrees celsius.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner, Huddersfield Town head coach

“Everybody is excited. I don’t think they’re nervous because we have too much experience in comparable situations like this.

“We had experiences last year and belters this year and now we have three games to go and everything is in our hands.

“We have three games to go where we will search, work and fight for our chance. Then we will see what we can get out of it.

"I am absolutely confident that we have our chance.

"Nothing is better than having the feeling that we can decide what happens.”

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager

“What we have to think about is winning another game. When that happens, we will break huge records.

"But the target is to play good. We are here for 10 months fighting every week to do this.

"The target is to win the game. Of course it will be a special day. We are going to enjoy it."

Any team news?

Huddersfield Town are hoping to have Tom Ince back at their disposal after missing the last match against Everton with a hamstring injury, but the winger faces a late fitness test ahead of the weekend clash.

Elias Kachunga and Danny Williams are both out for the rest of the season, while Michael Hefele is back in training with the first team but is unlikely to feature on Sunday.

Manchester City will be without striker Sergio Aguero for the clash, with the Argentinian forward ruled out for the rest of the domestic season with a knee injury.

The champions could welcome back Vincent Kompany, who sat out the last match against West Ham United, while John Stones, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy are also in contention.

Tell me about Manchester City

Manchester City will pick up the Premier League trophy this weekend after out-shining their rivals throughout the season.

Pep Guardiola's side are chasing a number of records in the final week of the campaign and could break eight come May 13.

City are looking to set the record for highest points total, best goal difference, most goals scored and most wins in a Premier League season and can tick off a couple by beating Town this weekend.

A 2-0 victory would see the Citizens break the record points total and the record for most goals scored.

The hosts have won their last three league fixtures - against Tottenham Hotspur, Swansea City and West Ham - but were knocked out of the Champions League by Liverpool last month.

The second leg saw Man City lose for just the third time at home this season, but all three defeats have come since the turn of the year, which could give the Terriers a ray of hope.

Any match odds?

SkyBet have Huddersfield Town at a huge 25/1 to beat the champions, while a City victory is priced at 1/11 and the draw at 9/1.