Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town begin a season-defining week with a trip to face newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Last weekend's disappointing defeat at home to Everton means David Wagner's side arguably need to collect points from their last three games to keep top-flight survival in their own hands.

And it doesn't get any harder than having to face City, Chelsea and Arsenal in order to try to avoid a swift return to the SkyBet Championship.

Ahead of the clash the Examiner caught up with Dave Wallace, Editor of the King of the Kippax fanzine to get his thoughts on the goings-on at the Etihad as well as his take on Huddersfield Town's season...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It's been an incredible campaign - are you a bit disappointed you haven't claimed more than just the two trophies though?

I was disappointed we went out of the Cup at Wigan and we were unfortunate playing Liverpool twice and Manchester United within seven days. We'd already got two trophies in the bag so, yes, without sounding greedy it was somewhat disappointing as we missed out on a great opportunity. But we are delighted to lift the two trophies.

We beat our bogey team Arsenal at Wembley and won the title with five games to spare, which we usually do on the last day, once in the last minute even.

Just how good can Pep Guardiola's side be? Is there a legacy in the making?

Surprisingly we're not quite the dream team yet - we've had three big mad moments in the games at Liverpool and home to United, conceding three goals in each, so if we can address those lapses we can get to be even better, and who knows where we can go....

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Who is the player Huddersfield Town have to look-out for?

Unquestionably Kevin de Bruyne if he's picked, but there will be danger from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and wizardry from both Silva's.

What do you make of Huddersfield Town's inaugural Premier league season so far?

It was obviously going to be tough and we were pleased to see you beat United. A shame that you couldn't follow that result up with others although you did give us a heck of a tough game at the John Smith's!

Which Town player would you most like in the City side, and why (if any)?

We've got an abundance of riches thank you very much!

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town: All-Time Head-To-Head League Record MCFC Wins (22), Draws (25), HTAFC Wins (22)

Any stand-out memories from previous meetings between he two sides?

Our New Year's day top of the table 2-0 win in 1966, which put us in line for promotion. Then a few odd ones, Frank Worthington punching Tommy Booth in the 1970 Maine Road game unseen by the referee; a City fan shouting "he's going no-where" as Mark Lillis went through and scored in the 1983 3-2 win (for Town).

Obviously the 10-1, and cup games in 87/88, with us losing 1-0 in the return league game - Typical City!

Sitting high in the Kippax stand for the 97/98 season - a 0-1 defeat, telling my young son that we'd be able to watch the patterns of play develop, and being told after an hour "what patterns dad!".

Last season's cup replay win and of course wondering if we'd ever get the winner in this season's game.

Score predictions? Any chance City will go easy on Town?

Well we didn't go easy on Swansea City or West Ham United and there's still a few records for us to go for, and whilst there's always the chance of 'Typical City' kicking in I'll go for a 3-0 City win.

Do you think Town will survive the drop?

I sincerely hope so, we need as many Northern clubs in the Premier League as possible.

With a bit of luck, it'll be West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City, Swansea or Southampton...

You can like King of the Kippax on Facebook or follow them on twitter @KingKippax for all the latest Manchester City fan news and opinion.