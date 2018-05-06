Huddersfield Town take the short trip across the Pennines this afternoon to face newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City.

It's the first of three games this week which will ultimately decide the club's top-flight fate with a trip to Chelsea (Wednesday night) and Arsenal at home to follow (next Sunday).

Yesterday's results may have favoured David Wagner's men but they arguably still need to collect points to ensure destiny is in their own hands.

For the hosts, Pep Guardiola's high-fliers are looking for one more win to break the record for the most number of points gained in a single Premier League season.

And they could call upon the services of a quartet of players for today's clash - David Silva, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Vincent Kompany all back in contention.

In comparison, Town's Tom Ince faces a fitness test on the hamstring injury that kept him out of the defeat by Everton.

Bringing you all the pre-match news and extensive match comment and analysis is Blake Welton with expert analysis and opinion from Rory Benson.