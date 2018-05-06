Huddersfield Town take the short trip across the Pennines this afternoon to face newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City.
It's the first of three games this week which will ultimately decide the club's top-flight fate with a trip to Chelsea (Wednesday night) and Arsenal at home to follow (next Sunday).
Yesterday's results may have favoured David Wagner's men but they arguably still need to collect points to ensure destiny is in their own hands.
For the hosts, Pep Guardiola's high-fliers are looking for one more win to break the record for the most number of points gained in a single Premier League season.
And they could call upon the services of a quartet of players for today's clash - David Silva, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Vincent Kompany all back in contention.
In comparison, Town's Tom Ince faces a fitness test on the hamstring injury that kept him out of the defeat by Everton.
Ahead of today’s game, we caught up with Dave Wallace, Editor of the King of the Kippax fanzine, to get his opinion ahead of today’s game...
Have a look at absolutely EVERYTHING the German boss had to say ahead of today’s clash...
So with Rajiv van La Parra and Collin Quaner dropping down to the bench in place of Chris Lowe and Tommy Smith it looks as though Florent Hadergjonaj and Lowe will play in further advanced wing-positions.
Not long until team news is announced ahead of the game - will the creative midfielder be sacrificed for a more defensive set-up today? Less than 10 minutes until we find out...
And there doesn’t seem to be any Tom Ince present - looks like he hasn’t recovered from his hamstring injury in time...
