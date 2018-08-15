The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town take on Premier League champions Manchester City this weekend.

The clash is the Terriers' first away test of the season and could be one of the trickiest.

The Etihad Stadium was the biggest fortress in the Premier League last year, with City picking up 50 points at home and only failing to score against one opponent.

That opponent however was Town , who frustrated the champions on the day they received the trophy, eking out a goalless draw in Manchester.

Town will look to do the same again on Sunday and will hope to get their first Premier League point on the board this season.

But who would you select to get the Terriers off the mark?

