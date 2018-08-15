Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in their first away match of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

The Terriers travel down the M62 to take on the champions, who they frustrated in their last meeting in May this year.

The match ended a goalless draw, but both sides remained content as City lifted the Premier League trophy on the same day, while Town moved to within one point of survival - a point picked up against Chelsea in their next outing.

This weekend's match has less on the line being the clubs' second of the season, but a point in Manchester could help Town get the ball rolling in their second Premier League campaign.

The match kicks off at 1.30pm on Sunday, August 19 and will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Coverage starts on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 12.30pm and runs until 3.30pm.

The clash is also available to Sky subscribers online on the Sky Go or Sky Sports apps, while viewers can watch the clash with a sports pass or day pass for NOW TV.

The match will be immediately followed by the second game Super Sunday has to offer, which sees Manchester United travel to the south coast to face Brighton & Hove Albion.