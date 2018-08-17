Huddersfield Town travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to face Premier League champions Manchester City in their first away match of the season.

The Terriers took a point on the turf of the champions last year, grinding out a goalless draw in the final week of the season to push themselves towards Premier League survival.

Town were the only side to stop Pep Guardiola's men from scoring at home in the league last year and will need to produce a similar performance in Manchester this weekend to come away with another point.

David Wagner will likely play a similar team to that which started against Chelsea last week, with the five-at-the-back formation Town's go to against the bigger teams in the division.

The boss will address any injury concerns ahead of the match in today's press conference, as well as previewing the test the champions will pose on Sunday.

Stick with us here for all of Wagner's answers as he looks ahead to the weekend clash.