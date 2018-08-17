Huddersfield Town travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to face Premier League champions Manchester City in their first away match of the season.
The Terriers took a point on the turf of the champions last year, grinding out a goalless draw in the final week of the season to push themselves towards Premier League survival.
Town were the only side to stop Pep Guardiola's men from scoring at home in the league last year and will need to produce a similar performance in Manchester this weekend to come away with another point.
David Wagner will likely play a similar team to that which started against Chelsea last week, with the five-at-the-back formation Town's go to against the bigger teams in the division.
The boss will address any injury concerns ahead of the match in today's press conference, as well as previewing the test the champions will pose on Sunday.
Harder second season
The second year is always harder to play in the Premier league.
It’s always harder to confirm the second year.
We need to stick together.
We know what it means to stay in the league.
Hadergjonaj on Zanka
It’s sad for us and for him, but it’s a good chance for other players.
Who to stop?
You can stop one player but another player can be free.
It’s hard to stop one or two players - we have to stop them as a team.
Man City
In the Premier League every game is hard.
This time it is Manchester City.
We had some big chances lastyear at City and we want to do that again this year.
We have to focus, help each other and stick together.
Last time at CIty
It was a great atmosphere because City were champions.
Now it’s a different situation 0 it’s the second game.
It was a big game for all of us players and we dream of playing in games like that.
Especially for me as a young player.
Chelsea
We played well in the first half.
We had some good situations and did some good things, but against such a quality team it’s hard when you go behind.
Lossl vs Hamer
Jonas made some further steps that I expected.
He came late into the pre-season and not in the best shape but he is still catching up.
Comparisons
It makes no sense to compare the games.
Last season they had won the title and this year it is early on in the season.
Man City
It’s very interesting to prepare and analyse Man City and get your team ready because they are the best.
They have so may different options in so many different scenarios.
This is very good, what Pep has prepared there.
Reshuffle formation?
This is one option.
We as well have the option to play with Jon Stankovic who had a good pre-season.
We have other options with other players able to play in the centre back position.
Zanka
He will miss the weekend, but we have hope he will be available for the Cardiff match.
We will make the decision next week.
De Bruyne
I’m not worried about De Bruyne playing or not.
I am focused on my team and we have to find a solution for any situation.
Danny Williams
He is much further than I thought.
Now he is with us in training - not every single session, but 100% in every session he was with us.
He needs some further games so our target is the Stoke game in the cup.
Erik Durm is looking to be back for the cup game too.
Parking the bus
Afterthree years since we are here, everybody knows what we have done, what we are capable of and what we are not capable of.
How different teams and managers collect their points, nobody should care.
If it means we collect points when we park the bus then let’s do it.
If we do it in a different way, let’s do it.
Chelsea
I think against Chelsea, especially in the first half, we were only unlucky.
We found the balance, they were aggressive and we made it difficult.
We made the first tactical mistake in the whole first half and we conceded a penalty.
Fight for it
More or less for three years we have been underdogs every single weekend - that won’t change.
But it is possible to get a result in these games.
You cannot count on it, but we will fight for it.
Result
We have known and have the experience that in these games against the top teams, you can get a result.
Sometimes, not all the time, but we fight for the sometimes.
Small margins
We have to be at our best.
We have to be brave too and trust our abilities and our skills.
In these games you need the small margins to go in your favour.
We saw it against Chelsea last week when the deflection carried the ball in and we hit the post in the offence.
Man City "the best"
We respect them very much.
They deserve respect but we like to cause them problems...
You like to test yourself against the best and they are the best.
Zanka injured
Unfortunately in training, Zanka got a muscle injury.
It does not look serious but he will miss this game at the weekend.
Jonathan Hogg has a slight hip issue and is a doubt for the game.
